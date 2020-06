http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/NiuNICfx-xI/release-detail

Sample and Methodology detail In a state that has picked the eventual presidential winner since 1964, former Vice President Joe Biden receives 46 percent of the vote, while President Donald Trump receives 45 percent in a general election matchup, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh- pea-ack) University poll of Ohio registered voters released today. Among Republicans, Trump wins 92 – 5 percent, while Democrats go for Biden 93 – 3 percent. Independents are divided with Trump receiving 44 percent and Biden getting 40 percent.

There are wide gender, race, and education gaps. Women go to Biden by 16 points, 53 – 37 percent, while men go to Trump also by 16 points, 54 – 38 percent. Biden leads among Black voters 81 – 8 percent, while Trump leads among white voters 50 – 42 percent. Biden leads among white voters with a college degree by 21 points, 57 – 36 percent, while Trump also leads by the same 21-point margin among white voters without a college degree, 56 – 35 percent.

Biden gets a mixed favorability rating as 42 percent of voters have a favorable opinion of him, while 45 percent have an unfavorable one. Trump’s favorability rating is underwater, as 43 percent have a favorable opinion of him and 53 percent have an unfavorable one.

“You have to go back 60 years to find an election where Ohio was NOT a lynchpin or a pathway to the presidency. That is why this very close horse race is so deeply consequential. The mantra in the backrooms of GOP and Democratic campaign headquarters has to be… ‘Don’t lose Ohio!'” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

BIDEN VS. TRUMP ON ISSUES

When asked who would do a better job handling various issues, Trump does best on the economy, while Biden does best on race relations:

On the economy, Trump leads 53 – 43 percent;

On handling a crisis, Biden has a slight lead 50 – 46 percent;

On the coronavirus response, Biden has a slight lead 50 – 45 percent;

On health care, Biden leads 51 – 43 percent;

On race relations, Biden leads 54 – 38 percent.

JOB APPROVAL RATINGS

President Trump receives a negative job approval rating, as 44 percent approve of the job he is doing, while 53 percent disapprove. It’s essentially unchanged from July of 2019 when 43 percent approved while 52 percent disapproved. While 47 percent of voters approve of the job Senator Sherrod Brown is doing, 34 percent disapprove. Senator Rob Portman gets a split job approval rating, as 37 percent of voters approve of the job he is doing, while 38 percent disapprove.

GOV. MIKE DEWINE: ALL-TIME HIGH APPROVAL RATING

An overwhelming majority of voters, 75 – 19 percent, approve of the job Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is doing. That marks a spike of 31 percentage points since July of 2019, when DeWine had a 44 – 33 percent job approval rating. It’s also an all-time high for any Ohio governor in all of Quinnipiac University’s polls of registered voters since 2007. DeWine receives a very high approval rating among all partisan groups. His approval among his fellow Republicans is 76 percent, among independents it’s 74 percent, and among Democrats it’s 81 percent.

“A Republican governor is far more popular than the Republican president in a state the country will have laser focus on when the polls start shutting down on election night, November the 3rd,” Malloy added.

Governor DeWine also receives high marks for his handling of the response to the coronavirus; voters approve 77 – 20 percent. Voters give President Trump much lower marks for his handling of the response to the coronavirus. While 43 percent approve of President Trump’s response to the coronavirus, 54 percent disapprove.

CORONAVIRUS

A majority of voters, 60 percent, say Governor DeWine’s lifting of restrictions because of the coronavirus outbreak is “about right,” while 19 percent say it is “too fast” and 19 percent say it is “not quickly enough.”

Slightly more than 4 in 10 (42 percent) voters in Ohio say they personally know someone who’s been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Seventy percent of voters think it’s “very” or “somewhat” likely that there will be another wave of coronavirus infections that will cause businesses in the state to close again. Voters say 52 – 39 percent that they think it will be safe to send students to college in the fall. Forty-nine percent think it will be safe to send students to elementary, middle, and high schools in the fall, while 42 percent think it will be unsafe. Among public school parents, 53 percent think it will be safe, while 41 percent think it will be unsafe.

CONFEDERATE SYMBOLS

Fifty-two percent of voters support banning Confederate flags from public places in Ohio, while 44 percent oppose. However, when asked about removing Confederate statues from public places around the country, voters oppose 51 – 44 percent. They also oppose 54 – 42 percent renaming military bases that were named after Confederate generals.

VIEWS ON POLICE

More than 8 in 10 (82 percent) voters approve of the way police in their community are doing their job, while 16 percent disapprove. Seventy-two percent of voters approve of the way police in Ohio are doing their job, while 24 percent disapprove. When asked whether police officers are generally held accountable for misconduct, voters are divided, with 46 percent saying “yes” and 50 percent saying “no.”

Asked whether being a victim of police violence is something they personally worry about, 82 percent of voters say “no,” while 18 percent say “yes.” There are stark differences when broken down by race. Sixty percent of Black voters say they personally worry about being the victim of police violence compared to only 9 percent of white voters.

A majority (57 percent) oppose cutting some funding for police departments in their community and shifting it to social services, while 39 percent support it. Voters say 82 – 15 percent that they oppose eliminating their community’s current police department and replacing it with a new one.

1,139 self-identified registered voters in Ohio were surveyed from June 18 – 22 with a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percentage points.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Douglas Schwartz, Ph.D., conducts gold standard surveys using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones. The Quinnipiac University Poll conducts nationwide surveys and polls in more than a dozen states on national and statewide elections, as well as public policy issues.

1. How much attention have you been paying to the election campaign for president; a lot, some, only a little, or none at all?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No A lot 56% 55% 62% 53% 56% 56% 65% 55% Some 26 28 23 28 27 26 26 27 Only a little 10 12 9 8 9 10 5 10 None at all 7 5 5 10 7 7 3 7 DK/NA - - - - - - - - AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk A lot 41% 53% 59% 70% 57% 60% 59% 50% Some 32 27 27 21 28 26 27 21 Only a little 15 12 7 7 9 7 8 16 None at all 12 8 7 2 6 6 6 13 DK/NA - - 1 - - 1 - -

2. If the election for president were being held today, and the candidates were Joe Biden the Democrat and Donald Trump the Republican, for whom would you vote?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Biden 46% 5% 93% 40% 38% 53% 57% 35% Trump 45 92 3 44 54 37 36 56 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 3 - 1 6 3 3 3 2 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 1 - - 3 2 - 1 1 DK/NA 5 3 3 7 3 7 3 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Biden 44% 51% 40% 52% 36% 49% 42% 81% Trump 43 39 53 40 59 41 50 8 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 5 4 3 1 2 3 3 3 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 1 2 1 - 2 - 1 3 DK/NA 6 5 3 6 2 7 4 5 ECONOMY IS Q20 Exlnt/ NtGood/ Good Poor Biden 40% 53% Trump 53 36 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 1 5 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 1 1 DK/NA 5 5

3. Is your opinion of Joe Biden favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Favorable 42% 6% 88% 35% 34% 49% 54% 33% Unfavorable 45 82 6 48 54 36 38 52 Hvn't hrd enough 12 10 6 16 11 13 7 14 REFUSED 2 1 1 2 2 2 1 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Favorable 28% 50% 40% 53% 32% 47% 40% 69% Unfavorable 49 38 51 38 55 39 47 16 Hvn't hrd enough 22 10 7 7 11 13 12 12 REFUSED 1 2 2 2 1 1 1 2

4. Is your opinion of Donald Trump favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Favorable 43% 86% 4% 43% 51% 36% 33% 53% Unfavorable 53 9 95 53 45 60 65 43 Hvn't hrd enough 2 2 1 2 3 1 1 2 REFUSED 2 2 1 2 1 3 1 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Favorable 36% 41% 52% 41% 54% 39% 46% 14% Unfavorable 60 55 46 55 43 57 51 82 Hvn't hrd enough 3 2 - 2 2 1 1 4 REFUSED 1 2 3 1 1 3 2 1

5. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Mike DeWine is handling his job as governor?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 75% 76% 81% 74% 73% 78% 82% 76% Disapprove 19 19 15 20 20 17 14 19 DK/NA 6 5 4 6 7 5 4 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Approve 66% 77% 72% 85% 76% 81% 78% 74% Disapprove 27 20 21 10 19 15 17 18 DK/NA 7 4 7 5 5 4 5 7 ECONOMY IS Q20 Exlnt/ NtGood/ Good Poor Approve 81% 68% Disapprove 13 26 DK/NA 6 6

6. Do you approve or disapprove of the way the – Republicans in the state legislature are handling their job?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 42% 81% 12% 37% 43% 40% 38% 49% Disapprove 45 10 79 45 42 48 51 36 DK/NA 13 9 9 18 15 12 11 15 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Approve 37% 39% 46% 39% 46% 45% 45% 15% Disapprove 44 47 44 50 39 43 41 78 DK/NA 19 14 10 11 16 11 13 6

7. Do you approve or disapprove of the way the – Democrats in the state legislature are handling their job?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 42% 21% 76% 32% 36% 47% 53% 36% Disapprove 45 69 16 50 50 41 35 49 DK/NA 13 10 8 18 14 13 13 15 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Approve 38% 40% 43% 44% 36% 46% 41% 59% Disapprove 44 47 46 43 48 41 44 34 DK/NA 18 13 11 13 16 13 14 6

8. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Sherrod Brown is handling his job as United States Senator?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 47% 29% 76% 41% 44% 50% 59% 45% Disapprove 34 50 15 37 37 31 32 33 DK/NA 19 20 10 22 19 18 9 22 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Approve 39% 56% 45% 54% 46% 52% 49% 53% Disapprove 36 26 37 32 35 30 33 28 DK/NA 25 18 17 14 18 17 18 19

9. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Rob Portman is handling his job as United States Senator?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 37% 60% 19% 36% 41% 33% 38% 41% Disapprove 38 14 64 36 35 40 49 29 DK/NA 26 26 17 29 24 27 13 29 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Approve 28% 28% 43% 43% 42% 38% 40% 22% Disapprove 35 40 36 43 35 37 36 50 DK/NA 37 33 22 14 23 25 24 28

10. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Wht Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Evang Approve 44% 92% 4% 42% 52% 38% 34% 54% 69% Disapprove 53 7 96 56 47 59 64 44 29 DK/NA 2 1 - 3 1 3 2 2 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Approve 38% 41% 53% 42% 55% 41% 47% 12% Disapprove 59 55 46 56 44 56 50 87 DK/NA 3 4 1 2 1 3 2 1 ECONOMY IS Q20 Exlnt/ NtGood/ Good Poor Approve 53% 34% Disapprove 43 65 DK/NA 4 1

11. Do you approve or disapprove of the way – Donald Trump is handling the response to the coronavirus?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 43% 85% 5% 42% 51% 36% 32% 53% Disapprove 54 11 95 55 47 61 65 44 DK/NA 3 3 - 3 2 4 2 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Approve 39% 38% 50% 41% 53% 39% 46% 14% Disapprove 56 60 47 57 44 58 51 86 DK/NA 5 3 2 2 3 4 3 - AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Approve 42% 36% 47% 48% 53% 35% 39% 57% Disapprove 52 61 52 48 45 62 59 40 DK/NA 6 2 1 3 2 4 3 3

12. Do you approve or disapprove of the way – Mike DeWine is handling the response to the coronavirus?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 77% 74% 88% 73% 74% 80% 83% 78% Disapprove 20 23 12 23 23 18 15 21 DK/NA 3 4 1 4 3 2 3 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Approve 68% 77% 75% 88% 76% 83% 79% 82% Disapprove 30 22 22 9 22 15 19 16 DK/NA 3 2 2 3 2 2 2 2 AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Approve 77% 81% 80% 75% 66% 75% 85% 69% Disapprove 21 18 19 20 27 22 13 27 DK/NA 2 1 1 5 7 3 2 4

13. Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job handling – the economy: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Trump 53% 97% 8% 56% 63% 43% 42% 63% Biden 43 3 90 37 33 53 55 33 DK/NA 4 - 3 7 4 4 3 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Trump 56% 47% 59% 45% 66% 46% 56% 15% Biden 39 50 36 51 31 49 40 78 DK/NA 5 3 5 4 3 4 4 7

14. Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job handling – race relations: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Trump 38% 79% 3% 35% 46% 30% 29% 48% Biden 54 13 95 54 47 60 67 43 DK/NA 8 7 2 11 7 10 4 9 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Trump 36% 29% 46% 35% 50% 34% 42% 7% Biden 54 61 47 58 44 57 51 86 DK/NA 10 10 7 7 6 8 7 7

15. Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job handling – a crisis: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Trump 46% 93% 4% 45% 55% 39% 36% 57% Biden 50 6 95 49 42 58 60 39 DK/NA 3 1 1 7 3 4 3 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Trump 47% 40% 52% 43% 58% 43% 50% 8% Biden 50 57 44 55 39 53 46 88 DK/NA 3 4 4 3 3 4 3 3

16. Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job handling – health care: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Trump 43% 90% 3% 40% 52% 35% 34% 53% Biden 51 7 96 50 42 59 61 41 DK/NA 6 3 1 10 6 6 4 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Trump 44% 35% 48% 40% 55% 38% 47% 8% Biden 49 58 45 56 39 56 48 85 DK/NA 8 7 6 4 5 5 5 7

17. Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job handling – the response to the coronavirus: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Trump 45% 88% 4% 43% 53% 37% 34% 55% Biden 50 7 95 48 42 58 62 40 DK/NA 5 4 1 9 5 6 4 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Trump 47% 35% 52% 39% 55% 41% 48% 12% Biden 49 57 43 55 40 54 47 83 DK/NA 4 7 5 5 5 5 5 5 AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Trump 42% 42% 44% 48% 54% 38% 38% 59% Biden 51 54 50 45 43 57 55 36 DK/NA 7 4 6 7 3 5 6 5

18. Do you support or oppose stricter gun laws in Ohio?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Support 46% 22% 78% 40% 35% 55% 59% 38% Oppose 50 74 17 55 62 38 37 56 DK/NA 5 5 4 5 3 7 4 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Support 42% 46% 39% 57% 35% 56% 45% 59% Oppose 56 50 55 37 63 37 50 37 DK/NA 2 3 6 6 2 7 5 4 GUN......... DENSITY............ HsHld Owner City Suburb Rural Support 30% 25% 48% 53% 35% Oppose 67 72 45 45 61 DK/NA 3 3 8 2 4

19. Thinking about the state’s restrictions on businesses because of the coronavirus outbreak, do you think Governor DeWine is lifting restrictions too fast, not lifting restrictions quickly enough, or handling this about right?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Too fast 19% 10% 30% 19% 14% 24% 19% 15% Not quickly enough 19 31 5 20 25 14 13 24 About right 60 57 65 60 59 60 67 61 DK/NA 1 2 - 1 1 1 1 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Too fast 26% 21% 16% 15% 12% 20% 16% 37% Not quickly enough 21 20 22 11 26 14 20 7 About right 50 57 61 73 60 65 63 56 DK/NA 2 2 - 1 1 1 1 - AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Too fast 20% 22% 15% 17% 18% 28% 17% 13% Not quickly enough 22 15 16 24 26 17 15 28 About right 57 63 66 59 53 54 66 58 DK/NA 2 1 3 1 3 1 2 1

20. Would you describe the state of Ohio’s economy these days as excellent, good, not so good, or poor?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Excellent 2% 4% 1% 3% 2% 2% 4% 2% Good 50 60 39 52 58 43 46 53 Not so good 36 27 46 34 29 42 41 33 Poor 10 7 11 10 9 10 6 9 DK/NA 2 2 3 1 2 3 2 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Excellent 3% 1% 2% 4% 2% 3% 3% 3% Good 52 53 46 49 60 42 51 36 Not so good 31 33 39 39 28 43 36 46 Poor 12 11 11 4 8 9 8 14 DK/NA 2 2 2 4 2 3 3 1 AREA.............................. ANNUAL HOUSEHOLD INCOME... Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt <30K 30-50 50-100 >100K Excellent 1% 2% 2% 3% 2% 1% 1% 3% 3% Good 55 45 55 48 59 44 49 51 52 Not so good 33 40 38 33 31 36 38 37 37 Poor 8 10 4 15 6 15 10 8 7 DK/NA 3 3 - 1 2 4 3 1 2

21. How concerned, if at all, are you about your household being able to pay bills over the next month: very concerned, somewhat concerned, not so concerned, or not concerned at all?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Very concerned 11% 7% 14% 10% 10% 12% 2% 11% Somewhat concerned 21 21 20 22 16 25 17 21 Not so concerned 23 21 27 23 20 26 24 24 Not concerned at all 44 50 39 45 54 36 56 44 DK/NA - 1 - - 1 - 1 - AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Very concerned 13% 13% 10% 8% 7% 9% 8% 23% Somewhat concerned 21 18 23 20 15 24 20 24 Not so concerned 25 21 19 25 22 26 24 22 Not concerned at all 41 48 48 47 55 41 48 32 DK/NA - - 1 1 1 - - - AREA.............................. ANNUAL HOUSEHOLD INCOME... Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt <30K 30-50 50-100 >100K Very concerned 13% 10% 6% 15% 7% 26% 17% 4% 3% Somewhat concerned 21 23 17 18 23 32 23 22 8 Not so concerned 22 23 26 23 22 20 22 28 19 Not concerned at all 44 43 51 43 47 21 38 46 69 DK/NA - - 1 1 - 1 1 - -

22. How worried, if at all, are you about becoming infected and seriously ill from the coronavirus: very worried, somewhat worried, not too worried, or not worried at all?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Very worried 15% 8% 25% 12% 9% 21% 12% 13% Somewhat worried 38 27 52 41 35 41 43 36 Not too worried 27 36 17 29 28 26 32 28 Not worried at all 20 29 6 18 28 12 12 23 DK/NA - - - - - - - - AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Very worried 12% 17% 16% 17% 7% 18% 13% 23% Somewhat worried 36 35 34 46 35 42 38 47 Not too worried 26 24 33 23 30 28 29 16 Not worried at all 26 24 16 14 28 12 19 14 DK/NA - - - - - - - - AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Very worried 19% 17% 14% 11% 7% 17% 14% 14% Somewhat worried 34 39 33 41 43 41 43 29 Not too worried 26 25 38 29 22 24 27 31 Not worried at all 20 19 16 18 27 17 17 25 DK/NA 1 - - - - 1 - -

23. How worried, if at all, are you that someone in your family will become infected and seriously ill from the coronavirus: very worried, somewhat worried, not too worried, or not worried at all?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Very worried 26% 14% 42% 24% 19% 32% 27% 23% Somewhat worried 40 36 47 39 41 40 43 39 Not too worried 21 28 10 24 23 20 21 22 Not worried at all 13 21 1 12 17 8 9 15 DK/NA - 1 - - - - - - AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Very worried 32% 31% 21% 23% 18% 31% 24% 34% Somewhat worried 34 36 43 44 41 40 41 46 Not too worried 16 22 24 22 24 20 22 9 Not worried at all 17 11 12 10 17 9 13 11 DK/NA - - - 1 - - - - AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Very worried 33% 27% 24% 22% 17% 32% 26% 20% Somewhat worried 33 43 29 45 44 41 45 33 Not too worried 24 16 30 21 24 17 19 29 Not worried at all 10 13 17 11 14 10 10 18 DK/NA - - 1 1 1 - - -

24. Do you personally know anyone who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, or not?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 42% 38% 45% 41% 40% 44% 50% 34% No 58 61 55 59 59 56 50 66 DK/NA - 1 - - - - - - AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Yes 45% 48% 45% 31% 39% 40% 39% 55% No 55 52 55 69 61 60 60 45 DK/NA - - 1 - - - - - AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Yes 45% 41% 41% 41% 41% 41% 44% 41% No 55 58 59 59 59 59 55 59 DK/NA - - - - - - - -

25. Would you feel comfortable or uncomfortable going to – a restaurant at this time?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Comfortable 55% 71% 32% 61% 60% 50% 48% 64% Uncomfortable 43 28 67 36 38 48 51 35 DK/NA 2 2 1 3 2 1 1 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Comfortable 62% 54% 59% 44% 63% 54% 58% 35% Uncomfortable 38 44 39 53 36 44 40 62 DK/NA - 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Comfortable 52% 52% 60% 58% 64% 50% 52% 66% Uncomfortable 46 47 39 40 33 49 46 33 DK/NA 2 1 1 2 3 1 2 1

26. Would you feel comfortable or uncomfortable going to – a bar at this time?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Comfortable 33% 45% 15% 37% 43% 24% 29% 38% Uncomfortable 62 48 83 60 54 70 70 56 DK/NA 4 7 2 3 3 5 1 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Comfortable 44% 40% 33% 17% 45% 25% 35% 18% Uncomfortable 56 59 63 73 52 69 61 79 DK/NA - 1 4 10 3 6 4 2 AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Comfortable 33% 33% 36% 33% 34% 33% 30% 38% Uncomfortable 62 65 54 63 60 63 67 55 DK/NA 5 2 10 4 6 4 3 6

27. Would you feel comfortable or uncomfortable going to – a large sports or entertainment event at this time?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Comfortable 32% 48% 11% 31% 39% 25% 20% 38% Uncomfortable 68 50 88 68 61 74 78 61 DK/NA 1 1 - 1 1 1 1 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Comfortable 36% 33% 36% 17% 39% 26% 32% 20% Uncomfortable 64 67 63 81 60 73 67 80 DK/NA - - 1 2 1 1 1 1 AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Comfortable 33% 29% 33% 32% 35% 29% 29% 38% Uncomfortable 66 71 65 66 64 70 70 61 DK/NA 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1

28. Would you feel comfortable or uncomfortable going to – a dentist at this time?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Comfortable 73% 82% 58% 78% 79% 68% 75% 75% Uncomfortable 26 17 41 21 20 31 25 24 DK/NA 1 1 - 1 1 1 - 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Comfortable 81% 79% 67% 66% 79% 71% 75% 59% Uncomfortable 19 21 31 32 20 28 24 39 DK/NA - 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Comfortable 74% 70% 73% 76% 77% 68% 72% 81% Uncomfortable 25 30 27 22 19 31 28 18 DK/NA - - - 2 3 1 1 1

29. Do you think it will be safe or unsafe to send students to – college in the fall?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Safe 52% 72% 30% 54% 62% 42% 51% 56% Unsafe 39 22 60 37 33 45 40 34 DK/NA 9 7 10 9 5 13 9 10 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Safe 59% 46% 55% 44% 65% 44% 54% 27% Unsafe 34 48 37 40 29 42 36 67 DK/NA 7 6 8 16 6 13 10 5 AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Safe 53% 48% 56% 53% 55% 47% 56% 53% Unsafe 40 43 39 32 37 43 39 34 DK/NA 7 9 5 14 7 10 6 13

30. Do you think it will be safe or unsafe to send students to – elementary, middle, and high schools in the fall?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Safe 49% 67% 26% 53% 59% 39% 50% 53% Unsafe 42 27 62 37 35 48 39 38 DK/NA 9 6 12 10 6 13 10 9 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Safe 48% 47% 54% 44% 61% 43% 52% 27% Unsafe 47 46 36 42 33 44 38 65 DK/NA 5 7 11 14 6 13 10 8 AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Safe 48% 44% 53% 53% 55% 42% 51% 54% Unsafe 44 45 38 36 40 47 42 35 DK/NA 7 11 9 11 5 11 7 10 HAVE KIDS <18 YRS InPublic Yes School Safe 52% 53% Unsafe 44 41 DK/NA 4 6

31. How likely do you think it is that there will be another wave of coronavirus infections that will cause businesses in Ohio to close again: very likely, somewhat likely, not so likely, or not likely at all?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Very likely 29% 16% 49% 22% 22% 37% 29% 24% Somewhat likely 41 38 41 46 40 42 45 42 Not so likely 20 30 7 22 26 14 19 22 Not likely at all 8 13 2 10 11 5 7 10 DK/NA 2 3 - 1 2 2 1 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Very likely 37% 35% 25% 23% 21% 30% 26% 43% Somewhat likely 37 33 43 52 39 47 43 42 Not so likely 19 21 20 16 27 15 21 12 Not likely at all 4 9 9 8 12 6 9 3 DK/NA 2 2 2 2 2 1 2 - AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Very likely 34% 32% 21% 29% 19% 36% 30% 22% Somewhat likely 42 42 45 33 47 38 41 42 Not so likely 17 18 22 27 19 16 20 25 Not likely at all 7 7 8 9 13 7 9 8 DK/NA 1 2 3 2 2 2 1 3

32. Do you approve or disapprove of the way the police in – Ohio are doing their job?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 72% 94% 55% 70% 76% 68% 70% 80% Disapprove 24 6 39 25 22 26 25 16 DK/NA 5 1 6 5 3 6 5 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Approve 58% 69% 78% 78% 80% 74% 77% 46% Disapprove 40 26 18 16 18 21 19 49 DK/NA 2 5 5 6 2 6 4 5 AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Approve 74% 69% 82% 68% 75% 63% 72% 80% Disapprove 22 25 18 27 21 34 22 15 DK/NA 4 6 - 5 4 3 6 4

33. Do you approve or disapprove of the way the police in – your community are doing their job?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 82% 92% 73% 82% 82% 82% 84% 88% Disapprove 16 7 25 16 18 15 14 11 DK/NA 2 1 3 1 1 3 2 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Approve 65% 82% 87% 90% 86% 87% 87% 58% Disapprove 34 16 10 7 14 11 12 39 DK/NA 1 2 3 2 - 2 1 3 AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Approve 84% 81% 87% 80% 80% 72% 86% 88% Disapprove 14 17 9 20 19 26 12 11 DK/NA 2 2 3 1 - 2 2 1

34. Do you think police officers are generally held accountable for misconduct, or not?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 46% 72% 24% 47% 49% 44% 41% 55% No 50 24 74 49 47 52 55 41 DK/NA 4 4 2 4 4 3 4 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Yes 36% 44% 52% 50% 52% 49% 51% 16% No 60 55 44 44 44 48 46 82 DK/NA 4 1 4 6 4 3 4 2 AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Yes 51% 41% 53% 45% 53% 41% 42% 57% No 46 56 40 49 44 56 54 37 DK/NA 3 3 7 6 2 2 4 5

35. Is being the victim of police violence something you personally worry about, or not?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 18% 8% 20% 22% 18% 18% 5% 11% No 82 92 79 78 82 81 95 88 DK/NA - - 1 - - - - - AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Yes 30% 19% 14% 11% 9% 9% 9% 60% No 70 81 85 88 91 90 90 40 DK/NA - - - - - - - - AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Yes 20% 18% 9% 22% 12% 25% 18% 11% No 80 82 90 78 87 75 82 89 DK/NA - - 1 - 1 - - -

36. Would you support or oppose cutting some funding from police departments in your community and shifting it to social services?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Support 39% 13% 67% 37% 34% 44% 48% 29% Oppose 57 85 30 59 63 52 49 67 DK/NA 4 3 3 5 3 4 3 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Support 53% 47% 31% 30% 31% 40% 35% 69% Oppose 45 50 64 65 67 56 61 24 DK/NA 2 3 4 5 3 4 3 7 AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Support 37% 41% 34% 41% 35% 46% 44% 26% Oppose 60 55 62 55 60 50 53 70 DK/NA 2 4 4 4 5 4 3 4

37. Would you support or oppose eliminating the current police department in your community and replacing it with a new one?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Support 15% 5% 25% 14% 12% 18% 15% 11% Oppose 82 95 71 83 86 79 81 86 DK/NA 3 - 4 3 2 3 4 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Support 28% 16% 12% 9% 11% 14% 12% 31% Oppose 68 80 88 89 87 82 85 68 DK/NA 4 4 1 2 2 4 3 2 AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Support 11% 18% 10% 16% 15% 19% 16% 10% Oppose 86 80 85 80 82 78 83 86 DK/NA 2 2 5 3 3 2 2 4

38. Do you think that discrimination against black people in the United States today is a serious problem, or don’t you think so?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 64% 35% 93% 64% 54% 74% 75% 53% No 31 56 6 31 42 21 20 43 DK/NA 5 8 1 6 5 5 5 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Yes 71% 66% 59% 67% 50% 70% 60% 93% No 25 29 37 29 46 25 35 7 DK/NA 3 5 4 4 4 4 4 - AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Yes 68% 67% 56% 59% 61% 71% 72% 46% No 30 28 38 34 35 26 24 47 DK/NA 3 5 6 6 4 3 4 7

39. Do you support or oppose removing Confederate statues from public spaces around the country?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Support 44% 14% 73% 45% 40% 48% 58% 33% Oppose 51 82 24 48 53 49 38 62 DK/NA 5 4 3 7 7 4 4 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Support 50% 52% 40% 38% 38% 45% 41% 75% Oppose 44 46 55 57 56 52 54 20 DK/NA 7 2 5 5 7 3 5 5 AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Mltry Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural HsHld Support 44% 47% 39% 41% 42% 50% 50% 30% 32% Oppose 49 48 58 55 52 44 46 65 63 DK/NA 6 5 3 4 7 6 5 5 5

40. Do you support or oppose renaming military bases that were named after Confederate generals?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Support 42% 10% 75% 41% 37% 46% 56% 30% Oppose 54 88 22 55 58 51 41 66 DK/NA 4 1 3 4 5 3 3 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Support 45% 49% 38% 37% 35% 42% 39% 68% Oppose 51 48 59 59 60 55 57 29 DK/NA 4 2 3 4 5 3 4 3 AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Mltry Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural HsHld Support 41% 47% 35% 39% 35% 49% 48% 27% 29% Oppose 56 48 60 58 63 46 49 71 68 DK/NA 4 5 4 3 2 5 3 3 4

41. Do you support or oppose banning Confederate flags from public places in Ohio?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Support 52% 27% 81% 52% 47% 57% 72% 40% Oppose 44 69 17 43 49 39 25 56 DK/NA 4 4 2 5 4 4 3 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Support 52% 56% 51% 52% 46% 55% 50% 80% Oppose 45 41 47 43 50 41 46 17 DK/NA 4 3 3 5 4 4 4 3 AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Mltry Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural HsHld Support 54% 57% 45% 46% 48% 57% 60% 37% 43% Oppose 41 38 51 52 49 39 36 59 53 DK/NA 5 5 4 2 3 4 3 4 4

42. Is your opinion of the Black Lives Matter movement favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about it?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Favorable 53% 20% 87% 54% 45% 61% 65% 43% Unfavorable 33 61 7 31 41 25 24 41 Hvn't hrd enough 12 15 6 12 13 11 8 13 REFUSED 2 4 - 3 2 3 3 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Favorable 61% 58% 48% 52% 42% 58% 50% 82% Unfavorable 23 30 40 33 44 27 35 10 Hvn't hrd enough 13 11 10 13 12 11 12 8 REFUSED 3 1 2 2 2 3 3 - AREA.............................. DENSITY............ Cntrl NrthE NrthW Sth WstCnt City Suburb Rural Favorable 57% 55% 54% 51% 44% 59% 60% 39% Unfavorable 27 31 33 39 36 25 28 47 Hvn't hrd enough 14 12 11 7 16 15 9 11 REFUSED 2 2 1 2 5 1 2 3

