https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/pelosi-spreads-dangerous-misinformation-claims-president-trump-urging-people-inject-lysol-drink-bleach/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday spread dangerous misinformation and claimed President Trump is urging people to “inject Lysol and drink bleach.”

President Trump in April during a presser was referring to discussions of testing ultraviolet light on patients and possibly using the light inside the body. “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it [the virus] out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning, cause you see it gets in the lungs.”

So Pelosi once again twisted President Trump’s words and took him out of context.

“Trump and Republicans still don’t have a plan – unless you count trying to destroy our health care in the courts while urging us to inject Lysol and drink bleach.” Pelosi’s team tweeted on Wednesday in response to the Trump Administration’s efforts in the courts to dismantle Obamacare.

TRENDING: BREAKING: JUDGE SULLIVAN ORDERED TO SHUT DOWN GENERAL FLYNN CASE! — DC Appeals Court Upholds Justice Department’s Request!

Trump and Republicans still don’t have a plan – unless you count trying to destroy our health care in the courts while urging us to inject Lysol and drink bleach. pic.twitter.com/1voC0k0FbT — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) June 24, 2020

This isn’t the first time Pelosi has spread this lie amid the Coronavirus panic.

“The president is asking people to inject Lysol into their lungs and Mitch was saying that states should go bankrupt. It’s a clear, visible within 24 hours of how the Republicans reject science and reject governance,” Pelosi said back in April.

While they are mocking Trump for suggesting light therapy, bio-tech firm Aytu BioScience announced they are partnering with the FDA and Cedars-Sinai on a UV light treatment to kill the coronavirus in intubated patients.

Where are Twitter’s fact-checkers to red-flag Pelosi’s dangerous tweet?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

