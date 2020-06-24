https://www.dailywire.com/news/pelosi-wont-apologize-for-saying-senate-gop-trying-to-get-away-with-murder-absolutely-positively-not

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on MSNBC, where she was given the opportunity to apologize for her outrageous remark on Tuesday saying Senate Republicans were “trying to get away with murder, actually, the murder of George Floyd.’

Pelosi refused.

The MSNBC host said, “When you were speaking yesterday, you said that Republicans are ‘trying to get away with murder, actually, the murder of George Floyd.’ Senate Republicans are demanding an apology for that statement. Will you apologize?”

Pelosi snapped, “Absolutely, positively not. The fact is — people say — I think, you, frankly, in the press have given them far too much credit for a bill that does nothing. They’re saying, ‘Well, you have their bill; they have theirs.’ Yeah, our bill does something; theirs does nothing.” With all due respect —”

MSNBC anchor, referencing the “Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere Act” (JUSTICE Act) that was introduced by Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, stated, “Is Tim Scott working in good faith? I guess.”

Pelosi, giggling, “I’m sorry? We would hope —”

MSNBC anchor, pressing, “Is Tim Scott working in good faith? Is this a good starting point?”

Pelosi deflected from discussing Scott, turning to the Senate Majority Leader: “I’m talking about Mitch McConnell. I’m talking about Mitch McConnell.”

Nancy Pelosi asked if she will apologize for her despicable comment that Senate Republicans are “trying to get away with murder, actually — the murder of George Floyd.” Pelosi: Absolutely, positively not. pic.twitter.com/GXo5pt2rNh — America Rising (@AmericaRising) June 24, 2020

After Democrat Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) tweeted on Wednesday, “The GOP policing reform bill fails across the board. It wouldn’t ban the chokehold that killed Mr. Garner; or allow George Floyd’s parents to sue the officers that killed him in federal court; or stop the no-knock entry that killed Breonna Taylor. It’s a nonstarter,” Scott fired back: “Total misinformation here. The House bill does the same thing on chokeholds for state and police as the #JUSTICEAct. The House bill doesn’t ban state/local no knocks. Federal bans wouldn’t have saved Mr. Garner or Ms. Taylor. Now —let’s vote to debate the #JUSTICEAct.”

Total misinformation right here. The House bill does the same thing on chokeholds for state and local police as the #JUSTICEAct. The House bill doesn’t ban state/local no knocks. Federal bans wouldn’t have saved Mr. Garner or Ms. Taylor. Now – lets vote to debate the #JUSTICEAct https://t.co/COZLtaI26u — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 24, 2020

Later on Wednesday, Scott noted, “Ahead of today’s vote, I offered to include an amendment for every concern that was presented. They didn’t stick around for that meeting. This vote is an opportunity to say yes to those folks who are waiting for leadership to stand up and be counted.”

Ahead of today’s vote, I offered to include an amendment for every concern that was presented. They didn’t stick around for that meeting. This vote is an opportunity to say yes to those folks who are waiting for leadership to stand and be counted. #JUSTICEAct pic.twitter.com/N56EwrSx0V — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 24, 2020

Pelosi said on Tuesday, “For something to happen, they’re going to have to face the reality of in terms of police brutality, the reality of the need for justice and policing, and then recognition that there are many, many good people in law enforcement, but not all, and that we have to address those concerns. So when they admit that and then have some suggestions that are worthy of consideration — but so far they were trying to get away with murder, actually; the murder of George Floyd.”

Nancy Pelosi, rhetorical arsonist. Pelosi accuses Republican senators of “trying to get away with murder, actually, the murder of George Floyd” pic.twitter.com/ip1C2S9ocH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 23, 2020

