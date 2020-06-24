https://www.theepochtimes.com/police-16-shot-1-dead-across-chicago-on-tuesday_3400538.html

Police in Chicago said 16 people were shot, one fatally, in 24 hours ending on Tuesday, following several days of gun violence that left more than 100 people shot.

Officials said that a 19-year-old woman was fatally shot in Washington Park on the South Side, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The woman was shot in the back at around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday on East 56th Street, police said, adding that she was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the woman as Shanayah Brown. No suspects were taken into custody.

On Monday, 41 people were shot, six fatally, across Chicago, including two women who were gunned down in a domestic dispute in the South Side, officials said.

Former police officer Anthony Napolitano, a Chicago alderman, said he wants “to see more outrage” over “the hundred-plus people shot in the street and these kids that have been killed” over the weekend, Fox News reported. His comments came after protests and riots following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

He said that people have made vilified police officers in the wake of Floyd’s death, leading to a surge in crime across the city.

“I come from a police family and a police neighborhood in the city of Chicago. Nobody, not a single person would justify what happened in Minnesota. That was unfortunate. It was the worst that could have happened,” Napolitano said.

A Chicago police officer blocks the road to the Adler Planetarium along Lake Michigan, on March 26, 2020, in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo)

He added: “This has been going on in the city of Chicago for 20-plus years. Homicide rates off the chart.”

Over the weekend, more than 100 people were shot, including four children.

A 3-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy were shot and killed over the weekend in separate incidents, authorities said. The 3-year-old was identified by officials as Mehki James. The boy’s stepfather, 27, was driving south near North Central Avenue at Huron Street when someone fired shots at his vehicle, killing the boy, according to local news outlets.

Rev. Ira Acree, in a news conference, said the 3-year-old shooting death went too far.

“It would be an ultimate contradiction to march for justice for George Floyd and not say a word about a 3-year-old who can’t defend himself or speak for himself,” he said. “Don’t miss the point. We say Black lives matter. Black babies’ lives matter more.”

