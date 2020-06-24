https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/polish-president-duda-comes-america-kneels-statue-polish-hero-fought-revolution-defaced-leftists-recent-rioting/

Polish President Duda from Poland met with President Trump today in the White House.

Duda was the first foreign president to visit the White House following the pandemic lockdown in March.

President Duda met with President Trump in the Oval Office and spoke with him in the Rose Garden.

President Trump and President Duda Oval Office Remarks – Video and Transcript… https://t.co/hxkllHQK59 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) June 25, 2020

Later today President Duda visited the statue of Revolutionary War hero Tadeusz Kosciuszko standing in Lafayette Square in front of the White House.

BREAKING: Polish President Duda comes to DC and paid respects today to statue of Polish hero who fought in the Revolution that was defaced in Lafayette Square pic.twitter.com/nkpVkITgBV — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 24, 2020

Thaddeus Kosciuszko was a Polish noble who fought for American independence, Polish independence, and dedicated his assets to the education and freedom of US slaves.

Ignorant Black Lives Matter Marxists defaced his statue earlier this month.

Thaddeus Kosciuszko was a #Polish noble who fought for American independence, Polish independence, and dedicated his assets to the education and freedom of US slaves pic.twitter.com/kU2kqy6GBN — Teachers (@RobertW44404901) June 23, 2020

