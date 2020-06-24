https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/health/2020/06/24/id/973873

Voters do not think President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden are in good health, according to a new poll.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday indicates about 4 out of 10 voters think both men are in good or excellent health.

Poll results show:

33% of voters say Trump’s health is poor.

27% of voters rank Biden’s health as poor.

40% of voters consider Trump to be in good or excellent health.

39% of voters say Biden is in good or excellent health.

The topic of health has been a focus of the upcoming 2020 election because of the age of Trump and Biden. Trump is 74 and Biden is 77. If Biden wins, he will be the oldest person to become president. Currently, Trump holds that record.

Trump regularly attacks Biden calling him “sleepy.” Trump’s campaign recently launched a website highlighting “Biden’s descent into incoherence” and claiming the former vice president is in cognitive decline, Politico reports.

Trump has found himself defending his health in recent days. During his June 13 graduation address at the U.S. Military Academy, he was shown using two hands to drink a glass of water and filmed shakily walking down a ramp.

Taking a look at party lines, the poll found that 57% of Democrats think Trump is in poor health with 52% of Republicans saying the same for Biden.

“The state of President Trump’s health is the latest issue to fall along party lines. While a plurality of Republican voters rate the president’s health as ‘excellent,’ only 3 percent of Democrats say the same,” co-founder and chief research officer at Morning Consult Kyle Dropp said.

Earlier this month, White House physician Sean Conley said Trump remained healthy after he had two separate exams in November and April.

Politico reports Biden had two aneurysms discovered and treated in 1988. Medical records released in December 2019 showed that Biden had an “irregularly irregular” heartbeat and was taking medication to control cholesterol, but his personal doctor stated he was in good health.

The poll surveyed 1,988 registered voters between June 19-21. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

