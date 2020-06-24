https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Trump-Biden-Ohio-election2020/2020/06/24/id/973947

In a head-to-head matchup in Ohio, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are nearly tied, according to a new poll.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows Biden with just a 1-point lead over Trump.

Poll results show:

46% of Ohio voters say they would vote for Biden.

45% of Ohio voters say they back Trump for reelection.

But when it comes to independent voters in Ohio, Trump takes the lead with 44% saying they back the president and 40% supporting Biden.

Ohio has voted for every presidential winner since 1964, The Hill reports.

In 2016, Trump won the state by 8 points. In 2008 and 2012, Ohio went to the Democrats.

Tim Malloy, a polling analyst at Quinnipiac University, said neither Trump or Biden can afford to lose Ohio.

“You have to go back 60 years to find an election where Ohio was not a lynchpin or a pathway to the presidency,” Malloy said in a statement. “That is why this very close horse race is so deeply consequential. The mantra in the backrooms of GOP and Democratic campaign headquarters has to be…’Don’t lose Ohio!’”

Ohio voters say Trump is better equipped at handling the economy than Biden with 53% supporting Trump to Biden’s 43%.

But on other issues like responding to the coronavirus, healthcare and race relations, Ohio voters have more confidence in Biden’s ability to lead, according to the poll.

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,139 registered voters in Ohio from June 18-22. The poll has a margin of error of +/-2.9 percentage points.

