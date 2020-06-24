http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/7j2PsjHVg4o/

THE porn star who first exposed a raft of sexual assault allegations against Ron Jeremy has revealed she’s since spoken to at least 50 other alleged victims, who claim to have been groped or raped by the accused adult entertainer.

Ginger Banks, 30, said she feels “vindicated” after Jeremy, 67, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with forcibly raping three women and assaulting another between 2014 and 2017.

Adult film actress Ginger Banks released a video in 2017 containing several allegations of sex abuse against JeremyCredit: Getty Images

It comes three years after she first released a YouTube video containing the allegations of multiple women against the veteran porn actor, and warning other members of the adult industry about his alleged behavior.

Ginger says she was groped by Jeremy at the AVN awards in 2016 before coming across similar allegations against him from other women.

“The stories are all the same,” she told The Sun.

“People would go up to him and be really excited because they were getting to meet Ron Jeremy and asked to take a picture.”

Jeremy appeared in court in Los Angeles on three charges of rapeCredit: Getty – Pool

While having his picture taken, Jeremy would violate women with his finger, grab them, bend them over or put his mouth on their chest, Ginger claims.

“Sometimes girls would be bent over on porn sets and he’d just penetrate them,” she added.

“The groping is a very, very similar story. It honestly seems to me that if you met Ron Jeremy and he didn’t inappropriately touch you, you’re almost in the minority.

“When I met him, he grabbed my a**, I was in jeans. It had been a really bad expo. I don’t know how else to put it.

“It was my first one and people were touching me a lot. So it kind of just blended in… I didn’t even think about it until all this stuff started coming out too.

“But honestly, over the past couple of years since my YouTube video, I’ve probably read and had up to 100 people speak to me so I would say honestly about 50 legitimate first hand accounts, then other people who saw it happen to their friends or other women – so second hand accounts.”

Jeremy has always denied all allegations of rapeCredit: Getty Images – Getty

One of the first women to go public with her allegation is cam girl model Miss Lollipop.

In a 2016 tweet, which she gave The Sun permission to reuse, Miss Lollipop – who also uses the name Lacey on Twitter – alleged Jeremy digitally penetrated her without consent.

The tweet read: “Not my 1st, but at a my 1st adult con, posing for a photo w ron jeremy – he slips his finger under my panties and into my vagina. #notokay”

Lacey told The Sun: “It’s not the [tip of the] iceberg. That implies this has been unseen. Secret.

“This is no secret. We have been shouting about him since 2016.

“The response is always some variation of apathy or ‘What do you expect?’.

“Ron’s response at the time was to admit to being a groper and blame it on his job and that people should expect it.

“Even recently some of the adult conventions were apparently trying to find ways to invite him back to the parties.”

Cam girl and adult entertainer Miss Lollipop was one of the first women to accuse Jeremy of sexual assaultCredit: Twitter

Lacey also shared a story from a friend about how Jeremy had penetrated a performer without consent as she was filming a solo scene.

In the video, which is still available online, the performer says no twice to Jeremy when he asks to penetrate her.

He is then filmed penetrating her and she looks uncomfortable and asks the camera man, “Are you filming this?”.

The caption on the video reads “persistence wears down resistance”.

It is understood the video has now been sent to prosecutors.

Dozens of women have taken to social media with allegations of abuse against Jeremy, although he has always denied all allegations of rape.

One Twitter user even posted a shocking photo of her looking outraged as Jeremy shoves his hand under her top and feels her breast.

She wrote: “Ron Jeremy assaults people.

“I know this because he has also grossly groped me when I asked for a photo. Literally.”

She added: “That’s not a f***ing staged photo.

“I wanted a cute selfie with him and he then put his hand in my shirt because he wanted to ‘see if I had cute nipples.'”

Jeremy faces 90 years to life if found guiltyCredit: Getty

Los Angeles County District Attorney announced that Jeremy – real name Ronald Jeremy Hyatt – had been charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object.

He was also charged with one count of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

In May 2014, the defendant is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood.

He allegedly sexually assaulted two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017.

He also is accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

He later appeared in court in handcuffs at Los Angeles County Superior Court with prosecutors recommending a $6.6million bail.

If convicted Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.

Ginger said she is pleased that Jeremy will finally have to face official charges.

After her 2017 video went viral, Rolling Stone ran an article in which they said they had spoken to over a dozen women accusing Jeremy of sexual assault.

At the time Jeremy gave a lengthy statement to the magazine in which he said: “I have never and would never rape anyone. All serious allegations have been investigated by police and dismissed by judges, as have most of the accusations of ‘Groping’.”

Although he added in the same statement: “As for the charges of Groping, I say yes, I AM A GROPER. And by groper, I mean I get paid to show up to these shows, events, and photo shoots and touch the people and they touch me.”

Ginger says she now hopes that people will believe her and the other women who have spoken out against himCredit: Getty Images

Ginger has spent the past three years campaigning to have Jeremy banned from events in light of the accusations and supporting other alleged victims.

“In the first video there was maybe five or six allegations, but there’s a Twitter thread that is mentioned in that video. And I just retweeted it onto my Twitter timeline….there’s probably like 20 plus girls in that thread that also talked about their experiences with Ron Jeremy.

“And after I made that video he started getting banned from expos, I think that’s something that I became known for.

“People would introduce me to girls and say, ‘She got Ron Jeremy banned from the expos’. …And then they would share their stories about Ron Jeremy also.

“So it was just kind of this never ending thing now where people would come to me when stuff would happen with him, they would let me know….I felt like the Ron Jeremy police”

She said she hopes that people will now take the allegations against Jeremy seriously.

“You know people think he’s this harmless teddy bear or whatever,” she added.

Jeremy has starred in over 2200 moviesCredit: Getty Images

“I started hearing these stories about him, and as I started talking about it more and more, some of the people who had been in the industry around Ron Jeremy would say things like, ‘Oh yeah, well, that’s just what Ron Jeremy does’. Or ‘That’s just Ron’.

“And I thought why are we still allowing him around future potential victims?”

Now she says that she feels “vindicated” following Jeremy’s arrest.

“I feel completely vindicated because I feel like it’s just been such a battle to get people to listen for some reason,” she said.

“I feel vindicated in the sense that so many people have always defended him, I’ve been talked about in a negative light by certain people who still defend him, his fans.

“I still get a lot of hate for that stuff.

“So it’s just like a feeling of vindication because people getting charged like this – it doesn’t really happen a lot of the time. So finally people might shut up.”

When approached by The Sun for comment, Jeremy’s management company said they had dropped him as a client.

“We are announcing today that we are dropping Ron Jeremy as one of our 80 management clients,” Dante Rusciolelli said.

“We hope that these allegations against him are not true, but if they are, we hope that he is prosecuted.”

Jeremy wrote on Twitter: “I am innocent of all charges. I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support.”

The Sun reached out to Jeremy’s attorney for comment.

