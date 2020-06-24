https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/google-news-industry-monopoly-big-tech/2020/06/24/id/973824

Google is “abusing” its position as the dominant search engine and forcing news industry publishers into unfair agreements, a report by the News Media Alliance says.

The report was detailed in a story by the New York Post on Tuesday.

“The news publishers speak with a collective voice in demanding that Google stop abusing its market dominant position in its interactions with them, compensate them fairly for the value of their content to Google, and give them meaningful control over the specific uses of their own news articles by Google,” the News Media Alliance said.

“Many of Google’s current uses of news content likely exceed the boundaries of fair use under the Copyright Act. Given that reality, Google should have to negotiate an appropriate use-specific license with news publishers for each use of their content.

“Google has exercised its control over news publishers to force them into several relationships that benefit Google at the publishers’ expense.”

The alliance’s report maintains Google “effectively gave the news publishers no choice but to implement Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages standard — or else lose critical placement in mobile search and the resulting search traffic.” And it “forced the publishers to build mirror-image websites using this format.”

The report said Google has “misused its monopoly power to remove the ability for news publishers to have adequate control of the use of their content.”

The Wall Street Journal reported a group of state attorneys general will meet Friday to discuss the next steps in bringing a possible antitrust case against Google based on allegations the company is using its position to suppress competition.

