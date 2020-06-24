https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/reporter-says-democrats-admitted-quietly-joe-biden-lacks-mental-acuity/

Joe Biden is not the same man he was when he became Obama’s vice president over ten years ago.

It’s obvious to everyone. All you have to do is listen to him speak for a few minutes.

Apparently, even some Democrats have admitted this, according to one reporter.

The Daily Wire reports:

D.C. Reporter Says Democrats Quietly Admit Biden Lacks ‘Mental Acuity’ A reporter for a Washington, D.C., political news site says Democrats are well aware that Joe Biden “does not have the mental acuity that he even had a couple of years ago.” Joe Concha, a media reporter for The Hill, told Steve Doocy on “Fox & Friends” that Biden does not appear to be up to the task of holding the kind of press conference President Trump routinely holds. “A lot of Democrats will tell you, at least privately, that he does not have the mental acuity that he even had a couple of years ago and this is a candidate that simply would not able to withstand the type of press conferences that the current president has, as far as them going on for an hour, an hour and a half, taking questions with multiple outlets with no ground rules attached,” Concha said. Biden hasn’t held a press conference in nearly three months. The Democratic nominee instead occasionally sits for interviews with left-leaning news organizations, often setting ground rules first.

Most people think this.

Biden handlers are keeping him under wraps. His condition is too fragile, mentally and physically. If he were to become president…… ….he would be the first to preside over America from the White House basement. This man has dementia ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tM5YeIbOIM — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 21, 2020

1. In addition to being a pathological liar most of his 44 years in politics, Biden is mentally incapacitated. And everyone knows it. This is the big issue the Democrat Party and their media will ignore or downplay right up to the election. They must not get away with it. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 19, 2020

2. Biden is unfit to be president.https://t.co/c7RCiE9oUT — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 19, 2020

He really isn’t fit to hold office. Lots of people on the left know this is true.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

