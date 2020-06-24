https://www.dailywire.com/news/rioters-attack-democrat-state-senator-in-wisconsin-he-responds-im-a-gay-progressive-on-their-side

Violent rioters in Wisconsin reportedly attacked an openly gay Democrat state senator on Tuesday night as they engaged in the destruction of property outside the Wisconsin State Capitol.

The riots reportedly began after an African-American man was arrested earlier in the day after he entered a restaurant shouting at people while on a megaphone and carrying a baseball bat.

“During the melee late Tuesday, Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter was assaulted after taking a photo of protesters,” USA Today reported. “Protesters, chanting for the release of the man who’d been arrested earlier, also broke glass at the Tommy Thompson Center on West Washington Avenue and smashed windows at the Dane County Jail and at the state Capitol before police arrived just before 1 a.m. ”

.@TimCarpenterMKE was just punched in the face by Madison protesters because he was filming. Several people attacked him. pic.twitter.com/jyGIfe0Ogq — Dylan Brogan (@telldylan) June 24, 2020

I believe this is State Senator Tim Carpenter. Minutes earlier he told us the protesters assaulted him. Then he collapsed walking towards the Capitol. We called paramedics. An ambulance is here now. pic.twitter.com/uUSdKyQ1hp — Lance Veeser (@lanceveeser) June 24, 2020

Carpenter told The Washington Post that he might have suffered a concussion and a fractured nose from the attack along with a bruises all over his body.

“In one photo of the melee, Carpenter, dressed in a blue T-shirt and shorts, is standing in the street and looks to be engaged in an animated conversation with at least two people. It is not clear what was said between Carpenter and the protesters before the situation turned violent,” The Washington Post reported. “Early Wednesday, Carpenter emailed The Washington Post a short video he took of a large group of protesters. In the 10-second clip, several people start yelling and pointing in Carpenter’s direction before at least two rush over to him and appear to grab at his phone.”

“I don’t know what happened … all I did was stop and take a picture … and the next thing I’m getting five-six punches, getting kicked in the head,” Carpenter told The Post. “This has got to stop before someone gets killed. Sad thing I’m on their side for peaceful demonstrations — am a Gay Progressive Dem Senator served 36 years in the legislature.”

Carpenter later wrote on Twitter, “This is the picture that got me assaulted and beat up by a mob. Punched & kicked in the head. Might have concussion, left eye a little blurry, cheek shollen, sore neck and ribs. This has to stop before some innocent person get killed. I locked up in the Capitol until it’s safe.”

This is the picture that got me assaulted and beat up by a mob. Punched & kicked in the head. Might have concussion, left eye a little blurry, cheek shollen, sore neck and ribs. This has to stop before some innocent person get killed. I locked up in the Capitol until it’s safe — Tim Carpenter (@TimCarpenterMKE) June 24, 2020

The latest spate of violence from rioters comes after they have attacked law enforcement officials in recent weeks, burned buildings to the ground, looted stores, and destroyed statues and monuments across the country.

In response to rioters trying to destroy statues on federal property, President Donald Trump announced, “I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent. This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!”

