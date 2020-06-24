https://www.westernjournal.com/rock-legend-willing-get-sick-even-die-help-economy-rebound/

Rock legend Sammy Hagar said he would be willing to “get sick and even die” if it meant people could go back to work.

The 72-year-old former Van Halen frontman told Rolling Stone that he would be comfortable performing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic before a vaccine is available if the disease appears to be going away.

“This is hard to say without stirring somebody up, but truthfully, I’d rather personally get sick and even die, if that’s what it takes,” Hagar said.

“We have to save the world and this country from this economic thing that’s going to kill more people in the long run. I would rather see everyone go back to work.”

He added that he was OK with making that sacrifice.

TRENDING: AP, NPR, Others Fan Divisive Flames with Remarkably Similar, Despicable Headlines on Police Shooting

“I will die for my children and my grandchildren to have a life anywhere close to the life that I had in this wonderful country. That’s just the way that I feel about it,” Hagar said.

“I’m not going to go around spreading the disease. But there may be a time where we have to sacrifice. I mean, how many people die on the Earth every day? I have no idea. I’m sorry to say it, but we all gotta die, man.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were over 2.3 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. and 121,279 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins.

Hagar’s statement was part of the Rolling Stone’s feature on how musicians are handling life without concerts.

Do you think people will need to sacrifice themselves to restart the economy? 60% (3 Votes) 40% (2 Votes)

American blues guitarist Buddy Guy said he hasn’t picked up a guitar since his show in Arizona was canceled about two months ago.

“I hope they come up with a vaccine, so I can get back out there and let them know I’m alive and well and trying to keep the blues alive. I don’t know what else to do now,” he said.

Former Creedence Clearwater Revival singer and guitarist John Fogerty said he couldn’t see a solution for concerts until there is a vaccine and “people feel safe again.”

“You go do a concert with 10,000 people, and then find out afterwards that some of them died?” he said, adding that he didn’t want to be reckless.

“Maybe some other guy thinks it’s a good idea, but I’m not dying for Donald Trump. I’m not dying for the economy. How can you have any kind of a crowd?”

RELATED: ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ and ‘Lost Boys’ Director, Joel Schumacher, Dead at Age 80

Bruce Springsteen quoted his Aunt Eda, who said, “Just live every day as if you’re gonna live forever.”

“I think she meant, greet each day on its own terms, as an opportunity for life’s possibilities. Breathe it in. Let the world open up before you, and prepare yourself to accept it in its entirety, on its own terms, with a vengeance,” the singer-songwriter said.

“Well, I’m ready, and I hope you are, too. But right now, the waiting … is the hardest part.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

