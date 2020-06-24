https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/sadiq-khan-first-muslim-mayor-london-creates-commission-review-london-monuments-diversity-appropriateness/

The far left Independent website reported earlier this month reported that the Mayor of London believes now is the time to review the beautiful and historical monuments in London to determine their compliance with the current far-left diversity mindset:

Sadiq Khan has announced a commission to review statues, plaques and street names in London to ensure landmarks in the capital “suitably reflect London’s achievements and diversity”.

TRENDING: We Were Right! FBI Confirms ‘Noose’ Found in Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR Stall Was Garage Door Pull Rope – It Was Just Another Hate Hoax

The announcement comes after a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down by Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol at the weekend. The bronze monument was then pushed into the Bristol Harbour.

The London mayor said the new Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm will focus on “increasing representation among Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (Bame) communities, women, the LGBT+ community and disability groups”.

He also said a national slavery memorial and a national Sikh war memorial should be erected in London.