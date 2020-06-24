https://www.theblaze.com/news/sammy-hagar-covid-economy

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar says he has no problem playing concerts before there’s a COVID-19 vaccine, and insists that he’d rather get sick and die than live his life in fear.

What are the details?

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Hagar said that he’s willing to sacrifice himself for the American economy.

“I’ll be comfortable playing a show before there’s a vaccine, if it’s declining and seems to be going away,” he promised. “I’m going to make a radical statement here. This is hard to say without stirring somebody up, but truthfully, I’d rather personally get sick and even die, if that’s what it takes.”

Hagar explained that the economy is one of the most important things worth fighting for.

“We have to save the world and this country from this economic thing that’s going to kill more people in the long run,” he reasoned. “I would rather see everyone go back to work. If some of us have to sacrifice on that, OK. I will die for my children and my grandchildren to have a life anywhere close to the life that I had in this wonderful country.”

He concluded by pointing out that the time will surely come when people are forced to choose sacrifice.

“That’s just the way that I feel about it,” he added. “I’m not going to go around spreading the disease. But there may be a time where we have to sacrifice. I mean, how many people die on the Earth every day? I have no idea. I’m sorry to say it, but we all gotta die, man.”

Anything else?

In May, Hagar said that he was growing very tired of being under mandatory lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hagar explained that he did some serious soul-searching during the weeks in isolation.

“[Y]ou know what I thought of?” he said. “I thought, ‘You know what? I’ve had the best life of any human being on this planet. If the damn thing wants to come and get me and kill me, let it be. Life isn’t gonna be any better from this day on for the rest of my life than it has been.”

He added, “I swear to you: I came to grips with it, and I was not afraid. I didn’t want to get anyone else contagious if I had it, but I don’t have it — I’m healthy as a freakin’ tick.”

“[T]hen I got jumped up about it,” he concluded. “I said, ‘This is bullcrap, people being afraid and staying away from their own children and their own parents.’ It just took the love out of families. I hate it. I don’t say the word ‘hate’ very much, but I hate this freakin’ coronavirus crap. And I’m not afraid of it, and I’m not locking down anymore.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

