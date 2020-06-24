https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-confederate-pentagon-senate/2020/06/24/id/973971

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D), along with 35 Senate Democrats have introduced a bill to require the Pentagon to remove Confederate names from military bases and other installations.

The current bill speeds up the timeline for the names to be removed from military installations. In early June, this committee voted to amend the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would force the Pentagon to rename military assets within three years.

The annual defense policy bill is another piece of legislation that requires the Pentagon to rename assets with Confederate names but on a longer timeline.

“Senate Democrats are putting forward legislation to change the names of our bases and other military assets within one year because we need to stop honoring this ugly legacy immediately,” Warren said in a statement on Wednesday.

Warren added that the Senate Armed Services Committee “has already passed a version of my proposal in the annual defense bill — and Senate Republicans should make sure that bipartisan compromise stays intact.”

President Donald Trump has promised to veto any bill that would strip Confederate names from military installations.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Wednesday revealed a proposal he’s expected to introduce as an amendment to get rid of the NDAA requirement to remove Confederate names from military installations.

“This latest effort to unilaterally rename bases and remove war memorials, all behind closed doors, smacks of the cancel culture the Left wants to impose on the nation,” Hawley said in a statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

