https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/soooo-funny-hoaxer-bubba-wallace-lashes-claimed-door-rope-noose-fbi-busted-video/

OMG, this is sooooo funny!

Hoaxer Bubba Wallace pulled a Smollett on Tuesday night after the FBI completely busted his a$$.

Earlier Tuesday the FBI released a statement on its investigation at the Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime.

NASCAR on Sunday released a statement revealing that a noose was reportedly found in top driver Bubba Wallace’s Talladega garage stall.

As The Gateway Pundit suspected, there was no noose.

TRENDING: We Were Right! FBI Confirms ‘Noose’ Found in Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR Stall Was Garage Door Pull Rope – It Was Just Another Hate Hoax

“The FBI learned that garage 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week. The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019,” the FBI said in a statement.

In other words, the garage door pull rope wasn’t imagined as a noose until a racist narrative needed to be pushed out to the public.

Cristina Laila and The Gateway Pundit called it out as another hate hoax in our first report on the incident.

It was odd that Wallace never produced a photo of the noose, no?

And now we all know that it was a hate hoax.

But this didn’t stop Bubba from going on CNN and play victim some more.

Dude is clueless.

Listen to this guy after just being caught — by the FBI — calling a door rope a noose!

Sooo Funny!



Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]