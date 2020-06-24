http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/nLdqAUZMzjw/The-450-BILLION-yacht-Concept-200-yard-long-mega-catamaran-built-HARBOUR.html

A team of German designers have created a concept for an incredible £450billion yacht so large it could be used as a ‘floating marina’ with a 250ft-long pier.

The extraordinary 650ft catamaran has been designed to ‘shift the limits of what is feasible’ and has an enormous ‘harbour area’ beneath the main deck.

It will also have a 5300 sq ft outdoor pool, and an ‘amphitheatre style’ open air cinema.

Pictured: The Galileo², a £450billion concept yacht, is so large it could be used as a ‘floating marina’ and even boasts a 250ft-long pier

Pictured: The catamaran, which is a concept of Beiderbeck Designs, would allow other vessels to dock alongside it

Onboard the Galileo2 would be room for entertainment, lounge areas even a 5000 sq ft pool. The staggeringly large vessel has a unique ‘fold down’ restaurant for its 38 guests to enjoy and will also have an onboard hospital in case of emergencies

The Galileo², created by Beiderbeck Designs, has been described as ‘the greatest concept’ ever designed.

The sleek looking catamaran will be powered by a methanol propulsion system and will ‘pioneer geothermal energy’ in yachting, the designers said

The staggeringly large vessel has a unique ‘fold down’ restaurant for its 38 guests to enjoy and will also have an onboard hospital in case of emergencies.

For any guests who wish to join the boat while it is already at sea, there will also be a helicopter platform with room to store the aircraft and a place to refuel

At least 75 crew will be required to keep the vessel operational including experienced chefs, cinema attendants, bar staff and many more

The ‘fully equipped marina’ between the two hulls has room for up to 25 ‘toys’ such as jet ski’s, submarines, and even smaller yachts

The catamaran has a top speed of 22 knots and a range of 19,000 miles.

A spokesman for Beiderbeck Designs estimated the cost of the super yacht to be around £450billion, before adding the cost of jet skis, submarines and other smaller yachts

A spokesman for the designer of the super yacht, said: ‘We estimate the costs at around 500 billion euros (£450billion) without toys and a with just the standard interior.

‘If you want luxury interior, there are no limits on what the price might be.

‘We believe it is the greatest concept that has ever been developed for a catamaran.’