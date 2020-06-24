https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/us-navy-officially-becomes-prison-sailors/

Author anonymous to protect family members on active duty in the US Navy

Active duty member of the United States Navy, speaking on condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation, told The Gateway Pundit that mass desertions are possible unless the Navy relents on draconian restrictions quietly promulgated in the past week.

Using Coronavirus as an excuse, the US Navy has, effectively, confined all sailors to their barracks or bases for the foreseeable future.

No church, no pools, no gyms, no restaurants, no sports, no movies!

This hysterical lockdown is an outrage that should infuriate every veteran of the US armed forces.

Among the Navy’s new restrictions:

• Sailors may not attend indoor religious services

• Sailors may not visit gyms, pools, fitness facilities, exercise classes, saunas, spas, or salons

• Sailors may not visit tattoo/piercing, or body art parlors

• Sailors may not visit barbershops, hair or nail salons, or massage parlors

• Sailors may not visit cinemas or theaters

• Sailors may not participate in team sports or any organized sports

• Sailors may not visit o Restaurants (except for take-out)

o Bars

o Night clubs

o Casinos

o Conferences

o Sporting events

o Concerts

o Public celebrations

o Parades

o Public beaches

o Amusement parks

o Any event designed to attract large numbers of people • Sailors may not visit outdoor recreation facilities where common-use facilities are used (assuming this means public restrooms)

• Sailors may not visit commercial retail establishments or shopping malls

In other words, sailors may not do anything.

The average age of a member of the Navy is somewhere in the 20s. For those in their 20s, the risk of death or severe complications from Coronavirus is less than 0.1%. Even among those who contract the disease.

This Navy policy seems intended to drive sailors out of the Navy rather than to protect them. As a 10-year Navy veteran, I have never been more disappointed in a branch of the US armed forces. I see this as a complete capitulation to China and, possibly, a flag-level mutiny.

Here are the regulations, verbatim:

5.A.7.B.4. (U) SERVICE MEMBERS ARE PROHIBITED FROM VISITING, PATRONIZING, OR ENGAGING IN THE FOLLOWING OFF-INSTALLATION SPECIFIC FACILITIES, SERVICES, OR ACTIVITIES. OBSERVE GUIDANCE PROVIDED BY REGIONAL AND INSTALLATION COMMANDERS REGARDING USE OF ON-INSTALLATION SERVICES.

5.A.7.B.4.A. (U) RECREATIONAL SWIMMING POOLS, GYMS, FITNESS FACILITIES, EXERCISE CLASSES, SAUNAS, SPAS, AND SALONS

5.A.7.B.4.B. (U) TATTOO/BODY ART/PIERCING PARLORS

5.A.7.B.4.C. (U) BARBER SHOPS, HAIR OR NAIL SALONS, AND MASSAGE PARLORS

5.A.7.B.4.D. (U) CINEMAS/THEATERS

5.A.7.B.4.E. (U) PARTICIPATION IN TEAM/ORGANIZED SPORTS

5.A.7.B.4.F. (U) DINE-IN RESTAURANTS (TAKE-OUT AUTHORIZED), BARS, NIGHT CLUBS, CASINOS, CONFERENCES, SPORTING EVENTS, CONCERTS, PUBLIC CELEBRATIONS, PARADES, PUBLIC BEACHES, AMUSEMENT PARKS OR OTHER EVENTS DESIGNED TO PROMOTE LARGE GATHERINGS, TO INCLUDE INDOOR RELIGIOUS SERVICES.

5.A.7.B.4.G. (U) OUTDOOR RECREATION WHERE COMMON USE FACILITIES ARE USED AND IF A MINIMUM OF SIX FEET PHYSICAL DISTANCING CANNOT BE MAINTAINED.

5.A.7.B.4.H. (U) NON-ESSENTIAL COMMERCIAL RETAIL ESTABLISHMENTS AND SHOPPING MALLS

