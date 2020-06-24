https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/no-limits-next-attempt-change-national-identity-venezuelan-activist-issues-warning-current-leftist-revolution-america-video/

Over 100 statues have been destroyed, taken down or vandalized in America in the last three weeks.

The statues included Catholic saints, Confederate Generals, Christopher Columbus and the Founding Fathers.

Young Venezuelan activist Elizabeth Rogliani Otaola fled the Marxist Chavez-Maduro regime from Venezuela with her family.

On Tuesday night Elizabeth went on with Laura Ingraham to tell her story.

The young activist warned Americans about dangerous days ahead if Americans do not rise up and confront the mob.

Elizabeth Rogliani Otaola: I had friends who told me it’s just the Confederate statues. And I said ‘no’ it’s not going to be just the Confederate statues just wait and see. This is a slippery slope. The next thing is going to be all the symbols of the United States, the Founding Fathers are going to be attacked, religious symbols are going to be attacked. And, the next, probably museums. Anything can be attacked if you just let it happen. If you just let the first ones come down, nothing, there’s no limits to whats next… It’s a cultural revolution. It’s an attempt to change the national identity. They’re trying to change the system.

Via The Ingraham Angle:

