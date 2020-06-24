https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/top-celebrities-right-left-hammer-walmart-censorship/

A long list of media celebrities, both liberal and conservative, are chiding Walmart for its censorship of a free-speech project, and urging the corporation to allow the sale of “No Safe Spaces.”

Newsweek reports the celebrities’ letter to Walmart follows the companies decision not to sell the DVD and Blu-ray discs, which the report said was “last year’s most successful theatrical political documentary.”

It stars comedian Adam Carolla and Dennis Prager, a conservative commentator and radio host.

It addresses free speech, talks about race relations and more.

The list of signers includes activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., journalist Megyn Kelly, former President Barack Obama special advisor Van Jones, longtime liberal lawyer Alan Dershowitz, Edwin Meese, who was U.S. attorney general under President Ronald Reagan, talk-show host Dave Rubin, singer-activist Pat Boone, Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro, Christian commentator James Dobson and former Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee of Arkansas.

The letter to Walmart CEO Doug McMillon explains the disappointment the signers experienced over the decision to not allow sales of “a film about the importance of free speech.”

The company was accused of political bias when the decision was announced, and officials denied it.

Newsweek said Walmart simply repeated its statement released earlier on the issue, that, “Walmart works hard to meet the needs of its customers by providing a broad assortment of products to choose from. The DVDs sold in our stores and Walmart.com are based off data-driven customer insights and the content does not reflect the views of Walmart or its associates.”

Newsweek previously reported Walmart typically carries political films by Michael Moore and other liberal film makers when they are first released on DVD. But the chain acknowledged it won’t carry “No Safe Spaces,” which is regarded as a conservative film.

Carolla told Newsweek it’s ironic that a movie “about the importance of allowing Americans to share ideas freely” was deemed unfit for sale at Walmart.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” said Carolla. “It’s a free country and Walmart is free to ban our movie, but our fans are also free to let Walmart know how they feel about that.”

“Americans are now used to this type of treatment by Google, YouTube, Netflix and Twitter. But Walmart?” Prager told Newsweek when the decision first was announced. “What a sad day. Millions of Americans trust Walmart, and the thought that they are refusing to stock one of the biggest documentaries of 2019 — a documentary on the core American value, free speech, which features people of all political backgrounds, no less — is truly dispiriting.”

WND reported the film follows Prager and Carolla as they visit college campuses across the country and interview students and professors, comedians and commentators on the left and right. Some have been victims of censorship.

Carolla is host of the world’s No. 1 podcast, and Prager is known for his radio show, columns and PragerU, which itself has been the target of censorship for its politically incorrect views.

The film also features dramatic and comedic recreations of life-shaping moments in the lives of Prager and Carolla, including Prager’s visit to the Soviet Union.

The film project began in 2017 with an Indiegogo fundraising campaign.

“Entitled snowflakes on college campuses raging and screaming every time they encounter an idea they disagree with,” the film’s Indiegogo page said. “These stories might be somewhat amusing if they weren’t such a dangerous indication of what’s to come. Trigger warnings, micro-aggressions, the suppression of free speech, and other illogical ideas born on campuses are proliferating and spreading out into the real world.

“Today’s campus snowflake is tomorrow’s teacher, judge, or elected official,” it said. “And if that doesn’t scare you, maybe you should reconsider. No matter where you live or what you do, if you don’t think they way they do, they will attempt to silence and punish you.”

Among the figures interviewed in the film is the popular psychology professor Jordan Peterson, known for his unrelenting stand against a Canadian bill that would compel politically correct speech.

See the “No Safe Spaces” trailer:

[embedded content]

