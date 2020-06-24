https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/brazil-hospitals-social-distancing-bolsonaro/2020/06/24/id/973941

The devastating impact of the coronavirus on Brazil has deteriorated to the point that the bodies of victims of the pandemic are being stashed in trash bags next to patients who are recovering in the South American country’s hospitals, The U.S. Sun reported on Wednesday.

Brazil’s death rate shows no signs of slowing down as it passed the grim milestone of 50,000 COVID-19 fatalities earlier this week.

The country now has the second-highest death toll in the world, trailing only the United States, which has more than 123,000 who have died from the coronavirus.

To make matters worse, 181 nurses have died in Brazil — the highest total in the world — while more than 15,000 have contracted the bug.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has received harsh criticism for his handling of the crisis after dismissing the virus as a “flu” in March and being hesitant to impose a lockdown from the start of the pandemic.

In addition, he has been consistently critical of social distancing measures and wearing masks, even openly flouting the rules at his political rallies.

The Pan American Health Organization has recommended that Brazil, as well as other nations in South America, increase their social distancing and encouraged their governments to slow down the enthusiasm to ease lockdown measures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

