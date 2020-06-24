https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/504368-trump-campaign-sues-democratic-super-pac-over-ad-criticism-coronavirus

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBowman holds double-digit lead over Engel in NY primary McGrath leads Booker in Kentucky with results due next week NY Republican Chris Jacobs wins special election to replace Chris Collins MORE’s reelection campaign is suing the largest Democratic super PAC for running an ad that they say misrepresents the president’s remarks about the coronavirus.

The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Wisconsin, alleges that Priorities USA, the main super PAC backing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden wins New York primary The Memo: Trump’s law and order bet falling flat Pro-Trump group ad questions Biden’s mental fitness MORE’s presidential bid, “knowingly and intentionally” manipulated audio clips of Trump to make it seem as if the president had called the coronavirus a “hoax” and downplayed the threat posed by the pandemic.

“It is abundantly clear that Priorities USA supported fabricated digital content in a flagrant attempt to defame President Trump and a desperate attempt to save Joe Biden’s sinking campaign,” Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to the Trump campaign, said. “As a result of these intentionally deceitful actions, the Trump campaign is using the force of law to end circulation of these erroneous and defamatory ads.”

The Trump campaign is seeking unspecified monetary damages and legal fees in the case.

Priorities USA did not immediately comment on the Trump campaign’s complaint.

It’s not the first time that Trump’s reelection campaign is suing over the ad. The campaign filed a complaint against a Wisconsin television station in April for continuing to air the spot after receiving a cease-and-desist letter.

The TV station, WJFW-NBC, has sought to have the lawsuit dismissed, arguing that it infringes on protected political speech by broadcasters.

The Trump campaign also previously threatened legal action against television stations that ran the ad in other states, including Florida, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The ad in question features graphics showing the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. rising, while playing clips of Trump talking about the virus. The complaint filed by the Trump campaign takes particular aim at part of the ad in which the president uses the word “hoax.”

Trump and his aides insist that the president never called the coronavirus a “hoax,” arguing that in using the word, he was referring to Democrats’ efforts to politicize the virus.

Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has faced sharp criticism in recent months. He initially downplayed the threat posed by the virus, comparing it to the seasonal flu. He eventually called for states to shut down to contain the virus.

His response to the coronavirus and the resulting economic fallout has emerged as a sore spot in his bid for a second term in the White House, with recent polls showing his support waning while Biden has extended his lead in the race.

