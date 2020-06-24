https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mail-in-ballots-vote-by-mail-rally/2020/06/24/id/973868

President Donald Trump kept up his attack on mail-in ballot voting during a rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night, declaring that the November election will be the nation’s most corrupt ever, TPM reported.

In a speech to “Students for Trump” at the Dream City Church in Arizona’s capital, the president said, “This will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country, and we cannot let this happen.”

Trump repeated his often-used rallying cry that the Democrats are trying to “rig the election” and accused them of “sending tens of millions of ballots using the China virus as the excuse for allowing people not to go to the polls.”

Trump did not bring up any of the genuine potential health concerns cited by experts of spreading the virus at polling stations on Election Day.

In fact, due to such concerns, bipartisan officials nationwide have expanded mail-in voting as a safer option during the pandemic, a move which has been endorsed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CNN reported.

CNN also said it spoke with numerous Republican senators, including members of the GOP leadership team, and none of them said they agreed with Trump’s views on mail-in voting, with a number of the Republicans backing its expansion as a way to more safely deal with the coronavirus.

