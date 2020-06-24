http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/AS_bhkuyDT0/

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t taken an NFL field in three seasons, but there’s been lots of recent talk about his fit in today’s league, his reported desire to resume a playing career, and where the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback could actually end up. While most teams that have publicly commented on Kaepernick’s availability haven’t appeared in a hurry to sign him, NFL Network reports there is still “legitimate interest” from multiple teams, with a potential deal most likely to come closer to training camp.

“At least a couple of teams” are serious about exploring Kaepernick, Michael Silver reported Wednesday. “I have talked to one head coach who is absolutely interested.”

The main holdup, Silver added, isn’t likely to be related to Kaepernick’s history of on-field protests, which NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and many other league executives have recently applauded — even if team ownership would inevitably have to sign off on Kaepernick’s addition, Silver said. Instead, he reported, the former Niners standout “finds himself in the same situation that Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney do, which is a team that would be ready to sign him would want to work him out.”

“Just from a football perspective,” Silver said, “forget about the other overtones, the political landscape — just from a football perspective, most head coaches and offensive coordinators and teams would want to get that comfort zone of putting Kaepernick through their own workout … That cannot happen right now (because of the pandemic).”

In other words, Kaepernick may very well get a shot to return to the NFL, but it probably won’t come until “toward the start of training camp,” which is when teams are expected to begin their first in-person work of the 2020 offseason. That is, assuming camp opens as planned, despite a recent rash of positive COVID-19 cases among NFL players.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport previously indicated several teams were seriously interested in Kap as a potential backup, while others, including Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, have talked up the QB’s ability to return to the NFL after a three-year hiatus.