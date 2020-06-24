https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/daily-caller-reporter-attacked

The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott was accused of being a police officer, surrounded, and attacked by a mob of protesters during Monday’s attempt to form a “Black House Autonomous Zone” outside the White House.

Talcott joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Tuesday to share the details of her harrowing experience and how she had to be pulled behind police lines for safety.

Watch the video below to hear Talcott’s story:

