Viral videos from the “Black House Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., show white demonstrators railing against black police officers for allegedly turning their backs on the fight against racism — or something.

What are the details?

In the various videos, protesters, gathered in Lafayette Square near the White House, can be heard trying to shame black officers and demanding to know how their conscience enables them to police.

In one video, shared by Townhall’s Julio Rosas, a white male protester can be seen ranting at a black police officer — who he reportedly put his hands on earlier — insisting that the black police officer, because he’s black and a police officer, is “part of the f***ing problem.”

“Your child is gonna say you’re a piece of s**t!” the white man shouts. “Your mom is gonna say you’re a piece of s**t! And if your mother doesn’t, I feel sorry for her. I feel sorry for your family. You’re a piece of s**t. You’re a piece of s**t. … You’re part of the f***ing problem!”

Content warning: rough language

In another video, a female — white — protester can be heard hysterically shrieking at two black police officers.

Daily Caller Senior Congressional Correspondent Henry Rodgers — who is filming the woman during her outburst — can be heard calmly asking the unnamed woman if she can’t see the irony of her shouting about black rights while diminishing the efforts of African American police officers.

She squawks, “Just because I’m white and I haven’t experienced racism myself doesn’t mean I can’t fight for justice! They’re a part of the system! They’re a part of the problem! Just because they’re black doesn’t mean they’re not part of the problem! I’m allowed to say this to whoever!”

Content warning: rough language

Rodgers later posted a second video featuring a white male protester complaining that African American officers aren’t shaming their fellow female officer for wearing a Blue Lives Matter mask.

“I’m confused why they aren’t doing anything about her wearing the Blue Lives Matter flag!” he can be heard demanding. “They know what it means! It means that we don’t support Black Lives Matter!”

Content warning: rough language

