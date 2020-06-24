https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/06/24/watch-chuck-schumer-cant-even-get-george-floyd-and-breonna-taylors-names-right-n574024

Senate Democrats shamefully blocked a GOP police reform bill, the JUSTICE Act, on Wednesday after the legislation failed to get the necessary 60 votes. Only three Democrats sided with Republicans, resulting in a vote of 55 to 45. The Democrats’ blocking of the bill now puts the possibility of any police reform passing Congress in doubt.

Senator Tim Scott was livid. “I offered Democrats the chance to offer AT LEAST 20 amendments,” he explained. “They walked out.”

“Don’t let anyone convince you this was about debates or amendments. It’s about politics, and a refusal to find a solution,” Scott added, before pinpointing the real reason the JUSTICE Act failed the procedural vote: “it wasn’t what was being offered today…it was who was offering it.”

In fact, Democrats seem to so disconnected from the reality of their actions. Who are they really trying help? People victimized by police brutality, or themselves? The answer to that can be found in the video below of Senator Schumer, while filibustering the JUSTICE Act, invoking the names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor… and getting them mixed up.

“Who do you believe when it comes to civil rights and police accountability?” Schumer asked. “Mitch McConnell, or the lawyer for the families of Floyd Taylor… uhh.. George Taylor… [laughs] George Floyd and Breonna Taylor?”

While Filibustering Police Reform, Sen. Schumer Mixes Up George Floyd And Breonna Taylor’s Names pic.twitter.com/wlH73dHeWm — Jeffrey Lord (@realJeffreyLord) June 24, 2020

Schumer can’t even get the names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor correct without checking his notes, and we’re supposed to believe that he cares about them or preventing what happened to them from happening to anyone else?

