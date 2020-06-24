https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-confused-white-protesters-at-d-c-autonomous-zone-try-to-shame-black-cops

Video taken Monday and Tuesday from the so-called “Black House Autonomous Zone” in Washington D.C.’s Lafayette Square near the White House shows a chaotic scene in which news anchors and politicians nearly get attacked, private property is defaced, and protesters, often white, berate and threaten officers, including African-American officers.

Among the videos posted by on-the-ground reporters at the unruly and at-times violent “autonomous” zone, is footage showing white protesters attempting to shame black officers for being a part of the “racist” “system.”

In one video posted Tuesday by Daily Caller Senior Congressional Correspondent Henry Rodgers, a white female protester is shown screaming at two black police officers. Asked by Rodgers if she sees a “problem” with the fact that she is a white person screaming at two black people about racial injustice, the protester launches into an impassioned defense of her actions.

“Just because I’m white and I haven’t experienced racism myself doesn’t mean I can’t fight for justice!” she says. “They’re a part of the system! They’re a part of the problem! Just because they’re black, doesn’t mean they’re not part of the problem! I’m allowed to say this to whoever!”

In another video posted by Rodgers, a white progressive male lectures a white female police officer about wearing a “Blue Lives Matter” flag mask (an American flag with a blue line through it). When Rodgers points out to the protester that multiple black officers are standing right next to the female officer, the protester shames the black officers for failing to force her to take off the flag.

“I’m confused why they aren’t doing anything about her wearing the ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flag,” says the white protester. “They know what it means. … It means that ‘we don’t support Black Lives Matter.’”

“I thought it means you support the police,” says Rodgers, to which the protester responds, “It didn’t exist before Black Lives Matter existed.”

Asked what he hopes to accomplish by yelling at the officers, the protester says, “I hope that she takes off her Blue Lives Matter flag sign off.”

The protester then pronounces the judgment he suggests the large number of African-American officers standing in front of him should share. “I think that’s extremely disrespectful,” he says.

“I hope they think the same thing I think,” he says before pointing to some of the black officers. “I hope he supports Black Lives Matter. I hope he supports Black Lives Matter.”

“So you’re white and you’re telling the black guy he doesn’t [support black lives],” says Rodgers. WATCH:

Video of a similar situation from “BHAZ” the night before was posted by Townhall Senior Writer Julio Rosas. After allegedly putting his hands on a black police officer, a white protester was reportedly pushed back by the officer. He then got into the black officer’s face and declared the officer “part of the f***ing problem” and “piece of s***.”

“Your child is gonna say you’re a piece of s***. Your mom is gonna say you’re a piece of s***. And if your mother doesn’t, I feel sorry for her. I feel sorry for your family. You’re a piece of s***. You’re a piece of s***. You really are. You really are. You’re part of the f***ing problem.”

