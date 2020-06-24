https://thehill.com/video/house/504276-watch-live-house-judiciary-committee-holds-hearing-on-justice-department

The House Judiciary Committee is set to hold an hearing Wednesday on oversight of the Department of Justice.

The hearing comes days after President Trump fired Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, and is expected to address political interference and the department’s prosecutorial independence.

The committee subpoenaed two Justice officials, including a former prosecutor in the case against Roger Stone, to testify about “unprecedented politicization” at the agency under President Trump and Attorney General William Barr.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at noon.

