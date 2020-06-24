https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-nc-drivers-slow-down-highway-traffic-to-protest-racism-then-state-troopers-arrest-them

On Wednesday morning, protesters in North Carolina decided to demonstrate against racism by slowing down en masse on a North Carolina highway, thus delaying traffic and possibly endangering people by slowing the response of first responders. But after roughly 40 minutes, State Highway Patrol officers started pulling over the demonstrators.

BREAKING: Multiple arrests following a demonstration for social justice on I-40 that slowed traffic to a crawl #abc11 pic.twitter.com/K0aHMwxfW3 — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) June 24, 2020

The demonstration, which ABC 11 reported was titled, “SlowDown2StopRacism,” commenced on Interstate 40 at 8:46 a.m. and then traveled to I-40. “Drivers were asked to slow the traffic to ‘advance the people’s movement to end systemic racism,’ ABC 11 stated, adding, “A flier for the event said demonstrations were happening all over North Carolina … Participating drivers were asked to stay in their cars and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.”

An announcement of the planned protest on Facebook stated, “Join in by slowing down to advance the people’s movement to end systemic racism. At 8:46 a.m. slow down to 10 mph anywhere on I-40. This is the people’s protest. The slowdown can be individually or a collective effort.” It added, “Maintain safe distances. Stay in your vehicles. End at 9:30 a.m. Spread the word.” The announcement named cities where the protest should take place, writing, “Calling all N.C. cities: Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Charlotte, Greensboro, Asheville, Wilmington. Join in.”

WRAL reported, “Although the protest was advertised as ‘statewide,”’ the slowdown appeared to be limited to Raleigh,” adding that the was planned for 8:46 a.m. to commemorate the eight minutes and forty-six seconds a Minnesota police officer knelt on George Floyd’s death before he died.

“Zainab Baloch, a former Raleigh mayoral candidate and Young Americans Protest co-founder, said the slowdown is meant to bring more attention to demands to defund police and hold them accountable. In Raleigh ‘the City Council has yet to do any kind of comprehensive police reform,’ she said. ‘It’s unacceptable,’” the News Observerreported.

The Raleigh City Council recently approved a $1.1 million increase for the Raleigh Police Department. “The budget, which the City Council approved unanimously, includes a $1.1 million increase for the Raleigh Police Department but not an additional $5.2 million sought by the police and fire departments … Nearly $3 million of the $5.2 million would have funded 28 new police positions including two specialized units focused on mental health and homelessness and parks and greenways,” the News Observer noted.

Last Friday, two Confederate statues in Raleigh were torn down by protesters, but police ultimately didn’t stop them. “A spokeswoman for the State Capitol police said officers were told to stand down not long before protesters toppled monuments on the capitol grounds. She said the chief of State Capitol police made the call to ‘protect protesters, bystanders and law enforcement,’” WRAL reported. Initially, officers cut the ropes of protesters and engaged with protesters, injuring several police officers, but State Capitol Police Chief Chip Hawley decided to pull police back after protesters again tried to attack the monument, according to N.C. Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Pam Walker.

