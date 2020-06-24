http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/32qdZ1NziDg/theres-a-wave-of-selling-estimated-to-be-in-the-billions-thats-about-to-hit-the-stock-market.html

With the S&P 500 up more than 21% for the quarter so far, strategists are handicapping the likelihood that pensions and other funds and investors will sell some of their big stock market gains and buy bonds in the course of the next week.

Estimates of how much could move out of the stock market are wide ranging and JPMorgan analysts say if stocks lose ground as a result, it would be a buying opportunity. There’s also the chance that not much at all could happen, since some strategists say the volatility of month end and quarter end may have already been playing out in the equity derivatives markets, and investors could also have already been shifting stock holdings.

“The end of the quarter is going to be pretty interesting, given how much the market has moved during this quarter. There could be volatility here. We already witnessed it and there’s potential for more, as we move toward the end of Q2,” said Dan Deming, managing director at KKM Financial.

Bond strategists pay particular attention to the month end, which can bring about moves in fixed income markets as pensions and other funds and investors adjust their portfolios to bring asset allocations back in line. Quarter end makes it an even bigger event, and this quarter’s big move in stocks has some speculating there could be a sizeable move by pension funds into bonds, with some estimates ranging from $35 billion to $76 billion.

“We estimate that U.S corporate pensions will move about $35 billion into fixed income,” said Michael Schumacher, director of rates strategy at Wells Fargo. He added that is the largest flow in the six years he has been tracking portfolio rebalancing.

“The reasons are pretty obvious. You had this massive rally in stocks and bonds haven’t been keeping pace,” said Schumacher. The S&P 500 is up 3.3% for the month of June. Schumacher said his estimate is based on the assumption that about 20% of the amount of imbalance will be traded at month end.