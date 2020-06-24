https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/testing-sites-virus-testing/2020/06/24/id/973959

The Trump administration will stop funding coronavirus testing sites at the end of the month, CNBC reports.

In total, 13 testing sites in five states are funded by the federal government, according to CNBC’s Eamon James.

James said seven of the testing sites are located in Texas, which has seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases. The other testing sites are located in Illinois, New Jersey, Colorado and Pennsylvania.

The Trump administration’s testing czar Adm. Adm. Brett Giroir, told reporters that the sites will remain open under state and local control. He added that hundreds of testing sites receive federal dollars to assist in conducing COVID-19 tests.

The White House originally had plans to stop funding the sites back in April, in an effort to transition to community testing and encourage more private-public partnerships for testing.

Plans changed and the sites continued to be funded amid pushback from lawmakers.

Sen. Ted Cruz is not a fan of the decision to stop the test site funding.

A spokesman for the Republican Texan said Cruz “has urged and will continue to urge [health officials] to extend the community testing sites in Texas.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., ripped the announcement, too.

“Let me get this straight: Cases are spiking across the country,” Schumer tweeted. “The admin has $14 billion for testing and tracing that they haven’t spent. But President Trump thinks the right move is to pull federal support for testing out of hotspot areas!?”

