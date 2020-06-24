https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/woman-calls-9-1-1-four-times-just-needed-ride/

(FOX NEWS) — A Florida woman who called 911 four times Wednesday to ask for a ride to a nearby city was given a lift to jail instead, authorities said.

Sarah Alameh, 31, of Eagle Lake, which is 60 miles southwest of Orlando, was charged with misuse of 911, the Winter Haven Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Alameh first called the emergency response line at 2:45 a.m. and said “hello” before hanging up, the department said. Officers went to the location of the call and didn’t find anyone. She made a second call at 3 a.m. and the call disconnected.

