During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” FBI Director Christopher Wray stated that China represents the broadest and most comprehensive “threat to America’s innovation, to our economic security, and to our democratic ideas” of any nation on earth, said there are thousands of active investigations that can be traced back to China’s government, and stated that the Chinese Communist Party has an interest in shifting American policy and thought “in a more friendly, pro-China, pro-Chinese Communist Party direction.”

Wray said, “There’s no country that presents a broader, more comprehensive threat to America’s innovation, to our economic security, and to our democratic ideas than China does. Just to give you some context for that, just as we’re sitting here having this conversation, the FBI has over 2,000 active investigations that trace back to the government of China.”

He added, “That’s about a 1,300% increase, in terms of economic espionage investigations with a Chinese nexus, from about a decade ago.”

Wray also stated that the CCP “certainly” has “an interest in influencing our political thought, our policies, to try to shift them in a more friendly, pro-China, pro-Chinese Communist Party direction. And so, sometimes that gets wrapped up in election issues.”

