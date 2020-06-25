https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/1-dead-another-wounded-double-shooting-california-cemetery/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) One man was shot dead and another injured when gunfire rang out at a California cemetery as multiple suspects fled the scene, according to authorities.

A large group of people reportedly gathered near grave sites at the Santa Ana Cemetery on Wednesday evening when shots were unexpectedly fired.

Authorities rushed to the scene around 6:30pm to find two victims of the double shooting still inside the cemetery.

