(JERUSALEM POST) Around 2,700 years ago, a new type of deadly weapon debuted in biblical Israel: socketed copper-alloy arrowheads were employed by the Assyrian army which brought the region to its knees in the 7th century BCE. A group of Israeli researchers documented their use in the battles waged in the area in the next centuries, offering new insights on some key moments of its history, including in the Babylonian destruction of Jerusalem in 586 BCE.

As Prof. Oded Lipschits, the director for the Institute of Archaeology at Tel Aviv University, explained to The Jerusalem Post, these arrowheads offered the Assyrians a significant advantage which might have been instrumental to the important victories they obtained.

