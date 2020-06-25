https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/al-sharpton-keeps-peddling-nascar-noose-hate-hoax-noose-dont-think-seen-closure-particular-inquiry-video/

NASCAR on Sunday released a statement revealing that a ‘noose’ was reportedly found in top driver Bubba Wallace’s Talladega garage stall.

Bubba Wallace is NASCAR’s only top level black driver and a very vocal supporter of Black Lives Matter.

The FBI unleashed 15 agents on the case and ultimately determined that the ‘noose’ was actually a garage door pull rope.

A garage door pull rope.

TRENDING: VIOLENT MOB Attacks Democrat State Senator for Taking Picture of their Vandalism – Punch Him, Kick Him, Beat Him in the Head and Ribs

But Bubba Wallace, race hustler Al Sharpton and the media continue to claim the garage door pull rope was in fact a noose.

Al Sharpton doesn’t want to let NooseGate go so he continued to push the hate hoax during an appearance on MSNBC.

“The FBI identified it as a noose. NASCAR said it was a noose or went along with the FBI’s characterization. It was a noose,” Sharpton said on Wednesday.

“So the question is, even if they did not know that Bubba Wallace was going to use that stall, why was a noose in the stall? It’s clear what a noose represents and I think to go whether or not they knew that sooner or later the one black driver would use that stall really doesn’t answer why it was in the stall at all,” he said.

Sharpton suggested Bubba Wallace was actually assigned to the garage stall because the garage door loop resembled a noose.

This was the plan all along.

“And then did someone know that it was in the stall when they did belatedly assign Bubba there? So, I don’t think this answers a lot of questions. And clearly, from what we just saw of Bubba Wallace, it does not seem he, who is the victim and possible target in this matter, seems to be satisfied with this. So I do not think that we’ve seen closure in this particular inquiry.” Sharpton said.

WATCH:

The fake noose story continues. Al Sharpton doubles down on it, as expected. There is no end to the grift. pic.twitter.com/nsiguKK8bC — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 24, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

