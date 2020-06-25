https://www.theblaze.com/news/amazon-wins-naming-rights-to-seattle-sports-arena-will-name-it-climate-pledge-arena

Amazon has purchased the naming rights to Seattle’s KeyArena, which is undergoing a major renovation in preparation for becoming home to an expansion NHL franchise and the WNBA’s Storm.

But Amazon did not fight to win the bid in order to slap their name on the building. The new arena will be named Climate Pledge Arena.

What are the details?

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced on Instagram Thursday:

I’m excited to announce that Amazon has bought the naming rights to the historic Seattle arena previously known as KeyArena. Instead of calling it Amazon Arena, we’re naming it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. It will be the first net zero carbon certified arena in the world, generate zero waste from operations and events, and use reclaimed rainwater in the ice system to create the greenest ice in the NHL. #ClimatePledge

The Climate Pledge is an initiative that calls on individuals and companies to adopt carbon-neutral practices and policies as laid out by the Paris Climate Change Agreement, which President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of last year.

The Washington Post (also owned by Bezos), reported that Climate Pledge Arena — set to open next year — will also include:

At least 75 percent of its food offerings sourced locally on a seasonal basis, with viable unused items donated to community food programs.

Zero single use plastic items, and zero trash bins, as patrons will only have the choice of recycling or compost bins (via nhl.com).

The ability of NHL and WNBA fans to use their game tickets as free public transit passes.

The sole use of renewable energy, from on-site solar panels and off-site sources.

According to The Seattle Times, KeyArena was built in 1962, and the total cost of its rebuild is estimated to be $930 million.

