BET Founder Robert Johnson, in an interview with Fox News, slammed the white liberal Antifa “anarchists” who are tearing down Confederate statues all across the United States.

Johnson said that black people actually laugh at white people who think that black people care about Confederate statues.

Johnson said white protesters “have the mistaken assumption that black people are sitting around cheering for them saying ‘Oh, my God, look at these white people. They’re doing something so important to us. They’re taking down the statue of a Civil War general who fought for the South.’”

The billionaire businessman has called for a $14 trillion reparations package for black descendants of slavery, but he said the movement to take down statues or change the name of Aunt Jemima’s syrup does nothing to actually help black lives.

