Black Entertainment Television co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Robert Johnson said Wednesday “black people laugh at” activists who topple statues in the name of racial justice.

In an interview on Fox News, Johnson said activists who deface and tear down statues of early American figures and Confederate generals to protest systemic racism are “borderline anarchists.”

“They really have no agenda other than the idea we’re going to topple a statue,” he said. “It’s not going to close the wealth gap. It’s not going to give a kid whose parents can’t afford college money to go to college. It’s not going to close the labor gap between what white workers are paid and what Black workers are paid. And it’s not going to take people off welfare or food stamps.”

He said protesters “have the mistaken assumption that Black people are sitting around cheering for them saying, ‘Oh, my God, look at these white people. They’re doing something so important to us. They’re taking down the statue of a Civil War general who fought for the South.’

“Black people, in my opinion, Black people laugh at white people who do this; the same way we laugh at white people who say we got to take off the TV shows,” he told Fox News.

“White Americans seem to think that if they just do sort of emotionally or drastic things that Black people are going to say, ‘Oh my God, white people love us because they took down a statue of Stonewall Jackson.’ Frankly, Black people don’t give a damn. It falls into that, an attempt by white Americans to assuage guilt by doing things that make them feel good.”

