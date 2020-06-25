https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/bidens-camp-bans-local-media-pa-event-biden-speaking-fake-news-national-outlets-allowed/

Joe Biden is speaking at an event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Thursday at 2:45 local time.

According to Biden’s campaign, the 2020 Democrat presumptive nominee will meet with families to discuss the ‘Affordable Care Act.’

But local media is banned.

Biden’s camp is not giving access to local media reporters.

TRENDING: VIOLENT MOB Attacks Democrat State Senator for Taking Picture of their Vandalism – Punch Him, Kick Him, Beat Him in the Head and Ribs

Ty Lohr, a journalist for Lancaster Online said he is not allowed inside the building while Biden is speaking.

“Only national outlets. When I asked why, I was told “space restrictions.” Disheartening to know that local media isn’t allowed to fully cover this event inside and out.” Ty Lohr said.

LNP is not permitted inside the building while Biden is speaking, I’m told by someone with the Biden Campaign. Only national outlets. When I asked why, I was told “space restrictions.” Disheartening to know that local media isn’t allowed to fully cover this event inside and out. — Ty Lohr (@tylohrphoto) June 25, 2020

So who’s allowed to cover Biden’s event?

According to Ty Lohr, fake news outlets such as the New York Times, CNN, ABC, NBC and the Daily Beast are allowed inside the building.

Basically, all fake news outlets who are Biden’s allies are allowed to cover the event.

Some of those national outlets include NYT, CNN, ABC, NBC and I heard y’all of a reporter with the Daily Beast. Another person with the Campaign came down looking for anyone who was on the list to go in but hasn’t yet. A second “can we come in” was again denied. — Ty Lohr (@tylohrphoto) June 25, 2020

For those keeping track, it has been 84 days since Joe Biden’s last press conference.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

84 DAYS SINCE

JOE’S LAST

PRESS CONFERENCE

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 25, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

