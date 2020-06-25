https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/black-lives-matter-leader-country-doesnt-give-us-want-will-burn-system-video/

Black Lives Matter greater New York Chair Hawk Newsome issued what many have interpreted as a terroristic threat during his appearance on Fox News Wednesday evening.

Mr. Newsome told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that if Black Lives Matter doesn’t get what they want, they will burn the system down.

“If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.. I could be speaking figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.” said Newsome.

WATCH:

TRENDING: BREAKING: JUDGE SULLIVAN ORDERED TO SHUT DOWN GENERAL FLYNN CASE! — DC Appeals Court Upholds Justice Department’s Request!

Black Lives Matter Leader: “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.. I could be speaking figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.” pic.twitter.com/W7JDHrRtGH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 25, 2020

Senior legal advisor to Trump’s team Jenna Ellis said in response to Newsome’s remarks, “Newsflash: The United States doesn’t negotiate with violent terrorists.”

Newsflash: the United States doesn’t negotiate with violent terrorists. We arrest them. pic.twitter.com/XxOxGFAyBl — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) June 25, 2020

We already knew Black Lives Matter are radical neo-Marxists and the co-founder confirmed it during an interview last week.

Patrisse Cullors, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter proudly admitted she’s a radical, anti-white Marxist.

Black Lives Matter is seeking to transform America by defunding the police, dismantling capitalism, ‘destroying the patriarchy,’ breaking down the nuclear family unit, emptying prisons, redistributing wealth in the form of reparations among other far left objectives.

Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters have destroyed small businesses, targeted churches and razed buildings to the ground.

Tonight one of the leaders of BLM openly threatened to burn down the system if his people don’t get what they want.

Where is the FBI and DOJ??

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

