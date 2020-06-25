https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/06/25/black-lives-matter-leader-says-well-burn-down-the-system-if-blacks-arent-satisfied-n577109

The leader of the Greater New York Black Lives Matter chapter, Hawk Newsome, told Fox News’s Martha MacCallum on “The Story” that the United States was “built on violence” and it was “hypocritical” to accuse Black Lives Matter of being violent.

Fox:

“You … have said that violence is sometimes necessary in these situations,” host Martha MacCallum told Newsome. “What exactly is it that you hope to achieve through violence?” “Wow, it’s interesting that you would pose that question like that,” Newsome responded, “because this country is built upon violence. What was the American Revolution, what’s our diplomacy across the globe? “We go in and we blow up countries and we replace their leaders with leaders who we like. So for any American to accuse us of being violent is extremely hypocritical.”

Beyond the second-grade understanding of U.S. history and current events, Hawk Newsome is very casual about violence, of which he apparently figures what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

“I said,” Newsome told the host, “if this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it. All right? And I could be speaking … figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.

“Nice country ya got there. Be a shame if anything happened to it.”

Newsome is teasing us, of course. He doesn’t speak for all 50 Black Lives Matter chapters — some of which almost certainly are “speaking literally” when they threaten violence. Newsome is just an ignorant clown playing at being a revolutionary.

“I don’t condone nor do I condemn rioting,” Newsome added. “But I’m just telling you what I observed.” Later in the interview, Newsome insisted the Black Lives Matter movement is about “saving lives” and its adherents should be “applauded” for upholding the Second Amendment. “Nobody’s talking about ambushing police officers. We’re talking about protecting lives,” he said. “There’s nothing more American than that. We talk about uplifting and upholding the Second Amendment but it seems to be the hypocrisy of America that when black people start talking about arming themselves and defending themselves, [that] talk is ‘violent’. But when white people grab assault rifles and go to our nation’s, their state capitals, it’s all good.”

Perhaps because the sight of black men and women burning, looting, and assaulting innocents makes the rest of us nervous about some black people carrying guns. There were black patriots in the crowd at the Michigan state capitol building who were armed. The issue isn’t the Second Amendment. The issue is violence and who perpetrates it, who foments it, who inspires it, and who orders it.

Newsome told MacCallum, “I just want black liberation and black sovereignty, by any means necessary.” That pretty much gives the lie to anything he said about violence previously. He’s a thug — an uninformed, dangerous radical who appears to be fully capable of burning down the system if given the chance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

