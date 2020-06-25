https://www.theblaze.com/news/blm-burn-system-black-jesus

A Black Lives Matter leader warned that his activist organization “will burn down this system” if the country “doesn’t give us what we want.” Hawk Newsome, chairman of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, also proclaimed that “Jesus Christ is the most famous black radical revolutionary in history.”

Newsome appeared on Fox News’ “The Story” on Wednesday night, where he delivered his startling declarations. Host Martha MacCallum asked Newsome about his previous interviews, where he threatened to “burn it down.”

“I said, if this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it,” Newsome told MacCallum. “All right? And I could be speaking … figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.

“Let’s observe the history of the 1960s, when black people were rioting, we had the highest growth in wealth, in property ownership,” Newsome claimed.

“Think about the last few weeks since we started protesting,” he continued. “There have been eight cops fired across the country.

“But the moment people start destroying property, now cops can be fired automatically,” Newsome said. “What is this country rewarding? What behavior is it listening to? Obviously not marching, but when people get aggressive and they escalate their protests, cops get fired. Now, you have police officers and Republican politicians talking about police reform.

“I don’t condone nor do I condemn rioting,” Newsome added. “But I’m just telling you what I observed.”

Also during the interview, Newsome said the George Floyd protests are about “saving lives” and he discussed the Second Amendment.

“Nobody’s talking about ambushing police officers. We’re talking about protecting lives,” Newsome said. “There’s nothing more American than that.

“When we talk about uplifting and upholding the Second Amendment, I think you should be applauding me,” the BLM leader said. “Seeing as though you are huge supporters of the Second Amendment, it seems to be the hypocrisy of America that when black people start talking about arming themselves and defending themselves, the talk is violent. But when white people grab assault rifles and go to our nation and state capitals, it’s all good.”

“You … have said that violence is sometimes necessary in these situations,” MacCallum told Newsome. “What exactly is it that you hope to achieve through violence?”

“Wow, it’s interesting that you would pose that question like that,” Newsome replied. “Because this country is built upon violence.”

“What was the American Revolution? What’s our diplomacy across the globe? We go in and we blow up countries and we replace their leaders with leaders who we like,” Newsome stated. “So for any American to accuse us of being violent is extremely hypocritical.”

MacCallum asked Newsome for his opinion on the quote by civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.: “Let us be dissatisfied until that day when nobody will shout, ‘White Power!’ when nobody will shout, ‘Black Power!’ but everybody will talk about God’s power and human power.”

“Do you agree with that?” she asked Newsome.

“I love the Lord,” he retorted. “And my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is the most famous black radical revolutionary in history. And he was treated just like Dr. King. He was arrested on occasion, and he was also crucified or assassinated. This is what happens to black activists; we are killed by the government.”

Newsome attempted to defend his point that Jesus was black by referencing the Bible.

“If you read Bible, it will say ‘Jesus had feet like burnt brass and hair like wool,'” Newsome said. “I don’t know if you noticed, but our hair seems to be more like wool, and we seem to be likened to that color.”

Newsome is referring to Revelation 1:14-15, that says: “His head and his hairs were white like wool, as white as snow; and his eyes were as a flame of fire. And his feet like unto fine brass, as if they burned in a furnace; and his voice as the sound of many waters.”

The Black Lives Matter leader reiterated that Jesus Christ was not a white man, and MacCallum commented that he was Middle Eastern.

Newsome ended the interview by saying, “I just want black liberation and black sovereignty by any means necessary.”

Conservative radio host and author Mark Levin responded to Newsome’s threats to “burn down this system.”

“You’re gonna burn what down, pal?” Levin rhetorically asked Newsome. “I’m sick and tired of these damn threats from people I don’t even know who don’t think my life matters. You’re gonna burn what down? What exactly are you gonna burn down, tough guy?”

“It’s time to get behind the cops. It’s time for these pathetic Democrat mayors and governors to call in the National Guard,” Levin told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “It’s time to take our streets back, and I’m talking for tens of millions of people, a rainbow coalition of Americans — black, brown, white, yellow, red, whatever.”

“This is a civil society. It’s a great country,” Levin stressed. “You don’t like it? Pick up your ass and leave. We have people trying to get into this country by the millions, from every continent on the face of the earth. Every color, every background. Why? Because we’re systemically racist? We’re not systemically racist and the police force isn’t systemically racist.

“Now, these are Bernie Sanders radicals,” Levin continued. “These are Marxists. They go out and get hats, and they get shirts, and they burn things down and break things in Democrat cities because these pathetic left-wing Democrat mayors won’t stand up to them.”

This week, resurfaced video revealed the founder of Black Lives Matter admitting the organization’s leaders are “trained Marxists.” Patrisse Cullors also explained that BLM’s goal is to “get Trump out.” On BlazeTV, Levin delivered his standpoint on the BLM admission.

“When these politicians are embracing Black Lives Matter … the organization, they are embracing a Marxist, anarchist organization that is extremely well funded, and extremely well organized all over the country,” Levin said. “It’s almost like the Weather Underground except, smartly, they’re using race as the issue through which to push their Marxism.”

“What I’ve been saying, probably for years now, is true,” Levin said. “They’re not hiding.”

