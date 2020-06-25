https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/black-lives-matter-hank-newsome-maccallum/2020/06/25/id/974133

Hawk Newsome, president of the Greater New York Black Lives Matter, reiterated that if the movement doesn’t get what it wants, it will “burn down this system.”

His comments came Wednesday evening during an interview on the Fox News show “The Story With Martha MacCallum.”

MacCallum had questioned him about comments he’d made in the past regarding the need for violence in certain situations.

He replied that he had said: “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it. All right? And I could be speaking … figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.

“Wow, it’s interesting that you would pose that question like that because this country is built upon violence. What was the American Revolution? What’s our diplomacy across the globe?

“We go in and we blow up countries and we replace their leaders with leaders who we like. So for any American to accuse us of being violent is extremely hypocritical.”

Meanwhile, the son of Muhammad Ali said his father would not agree with Black Lives Matter, referring to the cause as “racist” and its members as “devils.”

“Don’t bust up s***, don’t trash the place,” Muhammad Ali Jr. told the New York Post. “You can peacefully protest.”

