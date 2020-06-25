https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-nascar-releases-photo-of-noose-they-claimed-they-found-in-bubba-wallaces-garage-stall

NASCAR has released a photo of the “noose” that they claimed that they found earlier this week in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall and which sparked an immediate federal investigation.

The photo is likely to spark more questions than it answers because it appears to be a rope that is attached to the garage door and that is tied in a similar fashion to ropes that have been in the garages at the Talladega Superspeedway for years, according to footage available on NASCAR’s own social media accounts.

NASCAR just released a photo of the garage pull rope that was fashioned into a noose at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/gRAUAJoYv2 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 25, 2020

