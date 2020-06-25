https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/bronx-nypd-commander-quits-force-protest-handling-police-reforms/

Bronx NYPD Precinct Commander and Deputy Inspector Richard Brea is quitting the force where he has worked for over three decades in protest of how leadership is handling police reforms.

The New York Post reports that Brea is livid that leadership is not giving him enough guidance on how to get guns and drugs off the street now that the department has disbanded and reassigned its anti-crime unit.

“How am I supposed to lead?” Brea said, according to Guardian Angels leader Curtis Sliwa. “I’m doing this and others may be following in my footsteps.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio has demanded changes in policing, but has offered no guidance on how to prevent crime while making those changes.

TRENDING: VIOLENT MOB Attacks Democrat State Senator for Taking Picture of their Vandalism – Punch Him, Kick Him, Beat Him in the Head and Ribs

“Changes the mayor has instituted include the creation of a database that will track the more than 1,000 pending cases involving allegations of police abuse. The city will also publish all internal trial decisions and make that information available on the internet,” the Washington Examiner explains. “The department additionally disbanded its undercover anti-crime unit, reassigning 600 officers.”

Police Unions have condemned his efforts, which will make their jobs harder, less safe, and will lead to major spikes in crime.

Officers in New York City have been circulating flyers and promoting a movement to call in sick on the 4th of July to show those who want the police abolished what that would actually look like.

“NYPD cops will strike on July 4th to let the city have their independence without cops,” read one of the flyers according to the New York Post. “Cops that say we can’t strike because of the Taylor Law. The people and this city doesn’t [sic] honor us why honor them [sic].”

The Examiner notes that the“blue flu” strike has been happening in Atlanta and other cities, with more than a half-dozen officers in the city resigning since June 1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

