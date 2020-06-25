https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/cambridge-promotes-lecturer-tweeted-white-lives-dont-matter-abolish-whiteness/
(NATIONAL FILE) A Cambridge University lecturer was given her full professorship merely hours after sparking a social media firestorm over controversial anti-white comments, where she received a full internet-wide backlash over her remarks.
Priyamvada Gopal unleashed the fury of social media after doubling down on her anti-white comments–that were defended by Cambridge University as “freedom of expression,” despite sacking a center-right researcher, barely a year ago, for his problematic views.
The main tweet, causing the blowback, which read, “I’ll say it again. White Lives Don’t Matter. As white lives,” was reportedly deleted by Twitter.