https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/cambridge-promotes-lecturer-tweeted-white-lives-dont-matter-abolish-whiteness/

(NATIONAL FILE) A Cambridge University lecturer was given her full professorship merely hours after sparking a social media firestorm over controversial anti-white comments, where she received a full internet-wide backlash over her remarks.

Priyamvada Gopal unleashed the fury of social media after doubling down on her anti-white comments–that were defended by Cambridge University as “freedom of expression,” despite sacking a center-right researcher, barely a year ago, for his problematic views.

The main tweet, causing the blowback, which read, “I’ll say it again. White Lives Don’t Matter. As white lives,” was reportedly deleted by Twitter.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

