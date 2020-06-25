https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/cheering-supporters-line-streets-greet-president-trump-arrives-wisconsin-video/

President Trump on Thursday traveled to Wisconsin to deliver remarks at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, a large shipbuilding firm.

Cheering supporters lined the streets to greet President Trump as he arrived in Wisconsin.

President Trump won historically blue Wisconsin in 2016 against Crooked Hillary.

Wisconsin loves President Trump.

WATCH:

President Trump launched a new ship contract to support the 1,500 employees at the shipyard.

“This contract will support your 1,500 full-time employees, and it will also enable you to hire another 1,000 people all across the shipyards in Wisconsin.” said Trump.

WATCH:

“This contract will support your 1,500 full-time employees, and it will also enable you to hire another 1,000 people all across the shipyards in Wisconsin.” pic.twitter.com/qSsnd54mjf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 25, 2020

