A man who was shot in Seattle over the weekend says he was attacked as he was leaving his volunteer security shift at the city’s cop-free Capitol Hill Organized Protest formerly known as CHAZ — the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

Despite his support for the anarchist occupation, DeJuan Young wants to sue the Seattle Police Department because he says he was “technically” shot outside the zone and officers never responded. He also says the attack on him was racially motivated.

The Seattle Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.

What are the details?

Young, 33, has released a series of videos on social media from his hospital bed where he is recovering after being shot five times. The activist says he wants to get his story out in the media and is seeking legal counsel to take up his case, arguing there is no excuse for the SPD not responding to the scene to provide an escort for the paramedics that treated him.

In videos posted to his

TikTok account, Young says until he was shot, he was at CHOP every night and volunteered to provide security in the autonomous area.

KIRO-TV reported that Young was at CHOP on Saturday morning when he heard gunfire and decided to leave. Those initial shots left one teenager dead and three others wounded.

Young says a group of men attacked him and used a racial slur before shooting him in the stomach five times. He told the outlet, “So, basically I was shot by, I’m not sure if they’re ‘Proud Boys’ or KKK.”

The activist has set up a

GoFundMe for himself to raise funds to assist with his medical bills and other expenses, and is urging others to get the word out about what happened to him.

As Young’s videos began circulating online Wednesday evening, his GoFundMe grew while questions began to arise about his account of events — and a reporter came forward claiming he had actually been assaulted by Young at CHOP.

Andy Ngo, editor-at-large for The Post Millennial, reported that Scribber journalist Kalen D-Almeida “says DeJuan Young is one of the men who assaulted him & tried to steal his phone for recording Raz Simone & his armed entourage in ‘CHAZ.'”

Image source: Twitter screenshot

